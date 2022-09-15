ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, IA

WHO 13

Norwalk Police identify homicide victim

NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday. A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not […]
KCJJ

21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC

A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
WHO 13

Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
WHO 13

DMPD: Arrest made in Friday Court Ave. shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for a shooting that occurred on Court Ave. early Friday morning. Terrion Javari Maxfield, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and gun and drug offenses in connection to a shooting at 3rd Street and Court Ave. The […]
KCCI.com

State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
theperrynews.com

Man allegedly assaults wife in scuffle over marijuana wax

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the course of a scuffle over marijuana wax. Brian John Lucas, 34, of 1313 94th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about...
We Are Iowa

Man critically hurt after van vs. motorcycle crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries, following a crash Tuesday night involving a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines. First responders with the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m.
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee

A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
WHO 13

Lincoln High School victim of swatting, prank 911 call

DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) On Monday, Creston Police arrested 20-year-old Myles James Koontz of Creston at Oak and Mills Streets. Officer’s charged Koontz with driving while barred. Authorities transported Koontz to the Union County Jail and later released him on bond.
