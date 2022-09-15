Read full article on original website
Norwalk Police identify homicide victim
NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday. A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not […]
KCCI.com
Police identify persons of interest in Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism case
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police need your help tonight identifying several persons of interest in connection with vandalism at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Investigators hope to identify four people. The four are wanted for questioning in the Aug. 17 vandalism of the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion and Pappajohn...
KCCI.com
Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines. Des Moines police and firefighters responded just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1400 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When...
DMPD: Weather conditions, excessive speed led to fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release. DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on the 1400 block of E. MLK Jr. Parkway at around 10:26 a.m. Saturday.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
DMPD: Arrest made in Friday Court Ave. shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for a shooting that occurred on Court Ave. early Friday morning. Terrion Javari Maxfield, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and gun and drug offenses in connection to a shooting at 3rd Street and Court Ave. The […]
weareiowa.com
Iowa DCI: Death investigation underway in Norwalk
Norwalk officers received a report of a death on Knoll Drive early Thursday morning. DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Iowa man died after crashing pickup truck
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died after crashing a pickup truck near Woodward Monday night, according to the state patrol. Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Lee Johnson, of Lenox, was driving eastbound on 150th Street from South Avenue when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. Next, the...
theperrynews.com
Man allegedly assaults wife in scuffle over marijuana wax
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the course of a scuffle over marijuana wax. Brian John Lucas, 34, of 1313 94th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about...
Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines Tuesday night. The Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders...
Man stabbed multiple times in downtown Des Moines, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend stabbing in Des Moines' Court Avenue Entertainment District sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to police. Des Moines police said the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Court Avenue. Patrol officers in...
Man critically hurt after van vs. motorcycle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries, following a crash Tuesday night involving a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Des Moines. First responders with the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments were called to Indianola and Evergreen Avenues just before 9:00 p.m.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly strangles fiancee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly strangling his fiancee in their home. Dominick Christopher Carapella, 33, of 431 S. 91st St., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow. The incident began about 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of S. 91st...
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist's Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death.
Lincoln High School victim of swatting, prank 911 call
DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
Des Moines police: Multiple injured after fight leads to shooting, stabbing and crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday after an overnight fight turned into a stabbing, shooting and serious car crash in downtown Des Moines. Police say this incident started on 3rd Street and Court Avenue as bars closed around 2 a.m. Friday. During the fight, one person...
My Happy Place - Des Moines surprises a young boy battling cancer
ADEL, Iowa — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Local 5 is highlighting a local organization giving back to local families who are doing their best to stay positive when given a negative diagnosis for their little one. My Happy Place - Des Moines offers bedroom makeovers for...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) On Monday, Creston Police arrested 20-year-old Myles James Koontz of Creston at Oak and Mills Streets. Officer’s charged Koontz with driving while barred. Authorities transported Koontz to the Union County Jail and later released him on bond.
