09/14/2022 City Units responded to Advance Financial for the report of a physical fight going on. When officers arrived they made contact with an injured female. She was covered in blood and had a laceration to her bottom lip. She stated that her boyfriend, identified as Elijah Watkins, was mad at her and began cussing her. She stated that she was “done” to Elijah at which time he grabbed her from the front passenger seat of the car and pulled her into the back seat and began punching her. She stated he then exited the vehicle slammed the door and kicked in the driver’s side rear door window.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO