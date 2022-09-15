Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
TN Tech leaders accused of violating First Amendment amidst drag show investigation
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education responded to a statement made by the Tennessee Tech University President. The President’s statement was made after a video of a drag show on campus went viral in early September. The controversy began when Landon Starbuck posted a...
WSMV
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
crossvillenews1st.com
STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED
A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
smithcountyinsider.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for methamphetamine possession and other charges
On August 5, 2022 K9 Sgt. Long observed a truck with a non-working passenger brake light and other improper or non-working lights on the tags leaving a gas station in Gordonsville. While following the vehicle onto I40 the officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain travel in the lane of traffic. He initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jesse Hunter, 32 of Cookeville, TN.
newstalk941.com
No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims
Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
Man arrested for allegedly groping in Lebanon Walmart
A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night for allegedly groping multiple people, including children, in a Lebanon Walmart over the weekend.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN KICKS WINDOW OUT OF WOMAN’S CAR AND PUNCHES HER AFTER SHE TELLS HIM SHE IS DONE WITH HIM
09/14/2022 City Units responded to Advance Financial for the report of a physical fight going on. When officers arrived they made contact with an injured female. She was covered in blood and had a laceration to her bottom lip. She stated that her boyfriend, identified as Elijah Watkins, was mad at her and began cussing her. She stated that she was “done” to Elijah at which time he grabbed her from the front passenger seat of the car and pulled her into the back seat and began punching her. She stated he then exited the vehicle slammed the door and kicked in the driver’s side rear door window.
