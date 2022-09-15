BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) believes a house on Kentucky Street was intentionally set on fire Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Street at 6:36 a.m. after they saw smoke coming from down the street. On arrival, they discovered a vacant house with fire coming out of its roof. The fire completely destroyed the house, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring homes. The fire was put out at 6:53 a.m.

