East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

EBR areas targeted in mosquito ariel spray Thursday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An aerial spray is scheduled for the south-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish tonight. The spray will begin at 7:20 p.m. in the MerryDale area and work down to the Magnolia Wood area. Parish officials say this is in response to West Nile virus activity and the large populations of mosquitoes.
La. unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record low rate.
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Summer of Hope Initiative finds decreasing violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mayor’s Office Summer of Hope Initiative effectively shows the decrease in violence in the Baton Rouge area. The initiative is broken into 4 categories — street engagement, programs to engage youth, joy and hope events, and discussion panels. “We know that...
Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash

Baton Rouge – On September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge.
Barge collision reported in Iberville Parish Friday night

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (IPOEP) says a barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning. One barge is carrying heavy fuel oil, but parish officials say nothing is leaking. The water intake near Jack Millers...
Kentucky Street vacant house intentionally set on fire, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) believes a house on Kentucky Street was intentionally set on fire Saturday morning. Firefighters arrived at the 2500 block of Kentucky Street at 6:36 a.m. after they saw smoke coming from down the street. On arrival, they discovered a vacant house with fire coming out of its roof. The fire completely destroyed the house, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to neighboring homes. The fire was put out at 6:53 a.m.
Long-vacant downtown Baton Rouge building under contract for apartments

A Florida developer is planning to develop and own 10 loft apartments in a long-vacant building in downtown Baton Rouge, the developer’s local agent says. The two-story building at 232 Lafayette St. across from the Hilton Capitol Center is under contract for about $1 million and is in the due diligence period, says Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, which represented the buyer and the seller.
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
East Baton Rouge School System speaks out about Capitol Middle Magnet brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System speaks out about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. “A male and female student got into some kind of verbal altercation and that led into a fist fight between the two of them,” according to EBRPSS Director of Communication, Ben Lemoine.
Apartment fire rekindles, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are heading back to the scene of a fire that rekindled Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the St. George Fire Department. The fire happened at an apartment on Toulon Drive near Cabot Avenue. Officials ask residents to stay clear of the area. This is...
