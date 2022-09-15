Read full article on original website
Related
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
‘A champion’s champion’: Nadal and other tennis stars react to Roger Federer retirement
The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles. Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal has been a defining part of tennis this century, and the Spaniard expressed his regret...
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement
Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Roger Federer Retires From Tennis: Laver Cup Tournament Will Be His Last
A few weeks after Serena Williams played her last tennis match to move away from the sport, Roger Federer on Thursday announced he is also retiring. In a video posted on his social media, Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said, ” Many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.” He continued: “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41-years-old. I’ve played more than 1500 matches over...
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis
LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career
Roger Federer never let ’em see him sweat. He played tennis with a style that only rarely betrayed the effort behind the masterful serving, the rare-in-its-day attacking and the flawless footwork. He was not one to grunt loudly on shots or celebrate wildly after them. The way he wielded...
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to the ‘retirement club’
Serena Williams has welcomed Roger Federer to the “retirement club” after the 20-time grand slam champion announced he will bring his professional tennis career to a close.Federer has been struggling with a knee problem for the last three years and, aged 41, has accepted defeat in his bid for one last hurrah.He will play in next week’s Laver Cup in London, the Ryder Cup-style competition that was his brainchild, but will then leave the professional game.Williams, who less than a fortnight ago bid her own farewell to the sport at the US Open, wrote on Instagram that she was among...
Comments / 0