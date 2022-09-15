Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
valleynewslive.com
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
kfgo.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
FPD looking for woman related to fireworks left at Gladys Ray Shelter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for Barbara Poitra. At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a suspicious package found by staff of the Gladys Ray Shelter located in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad was deployed and the package (identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks) was safely collected for disposal.
KFYR-TV
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
wdayradionow.com
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
CCEC: Power restored to thousands of West Fargo residents
(West Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A representative for CCEC says power has been restored to all members in West Fargo. The representative says the cause of the power outage was an "equipment malfunction" at the substation. INITIAL REPORT:. Thousands of residents in West Fargo are being impacted by a power...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota National Guard unit deploying
(Fargo, MN) -- North Dakota National Guard soldiers based in Fargo are deploying. The 191st Military Police Company is headed into a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The soldiers come from about three dozen communities in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
wdayradionow.com
November 2022 Election Guide
Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Car Wash employee fired after alleged theft
(Fargo, ND) -- An employee of Don's Car Wash is out of a job after an allegation of theft. The owner of the car wash says a couple claims four thousand dollars was stolen from their console by the employee seen vacuuming the interior of the vehicle. The car wash...
wdayradionow.com
9-16-22 Thursdays with Tony
01:15 - Dr. Rick Becker joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Accused Drug Cartel Hitman appears in Fargo court
(Fargo, ND) -- A man accused of being a former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel is facing charges in North Dakota. Juan Sillas-Rocha appeared in a Fargo courtroom Tuesday on charges that include conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha came under suspicion in...
valleynewslive.com
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
wdayradionow.com
American Crystal Sugar and BCTGM union reach four-year agreement
(Fargo, ND) -- An agreement has been reached between union employees and American Crystal Sugar to ratify a four-year contract. The agreement gives an initial wage increase of 8% the first year, and grows 3% each subsequent year. It also gives the employees a $1,000 retention contract, vacation time, and additional policies directed towards temporary employment.
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
wdayradionow.com
Multiple dumpster fires near Downtown Fargo under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries or major damage was reported, but an investigation is ongoing connected to several dumpster fires in the area of Downtown Fargo early Thursday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that they first responded to a dumpster fire at 3:29 a.m. near 12th St...
kvrr.com
Police Arrest Man After Fight, Reports Of Shot Fired
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police break up a fight with a gun nearby after reports of a gun shot. Police responded to the 3000 block of 18th Street South around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. An officer spotted a gun on the ground near two people fighting. Police detained...
Comments / 0