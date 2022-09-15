Read full article on original website
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo to be arraigned next month
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 3, where he could enter a plea to charges that he choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March after he discovered more than $77,000 in cash and a gun went missing. On Monday, Blundo was booked...
Nye County seeks replacement for justice of peace who died
Last month the Pahrump Valley lost one of its longtime elected officials, Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson, and with his death there exists a vacancy in the Pahrump Justice Court. Though a tragic blow to the community, Jasperson’s passing now presents an opportunity for those interested in stepping into the position of judge.
