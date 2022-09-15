Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Kevin Flores, Springdale attorney, is second Arkansan ever named a White House Fellow
Springdale attorney and former city councilman Kevin Flores has been appointed to the 2022-2023 class of White House Fellows. The President’s Commission on White House Fellowships appointed this year’s 15-person class on Wednesday (Sept. 14). Fellowships are based in Washington, D.C., and last one year. Flores, 34, was...
talkbusiness.net
$70 million upscale apartments planned for Rockwater community in NLR
Developers announced a $70 million upscale apartment complex Wednesday (Sept. 14) for the Rockwater community in the Argenta district of downtown North Little Rock. The project will include 360 units and will be known as “The Resort at Rockwater.” Construction is set to begin immediately and is estimated to be complete by Fall 2024.
