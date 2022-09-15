ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

$70 million upscale apartments planned for Rockwater community in NLR

Developers announced a $70 million upscale apartment complex Wednesday (Sept. 14) for the Rockwater community in the Argenta district of downtown North Little Rock. The project will include 360 units and will be known as “The Resort at Rockwater.” Construction is set to begin immediately and is estimated to be complete by Fall 2024.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy