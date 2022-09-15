ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Judge Grants Two-Week Restraining Order Against State's 'Heartbeat Bill,' Abortions Temporarily Legal Up to 22 Weeks Again

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4gq8_0hwYeIHI00
A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

A temporary restraining order is now in place for Ohio’s law that bans abortion past six-weeks gestation, a Hamilton County judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law for two weeks while the case continues to be litigated in the county’s common pleas court. For now, Ohioans are permitted to get abortions up to 22 weeks gestation.

The judge had been awaiting a decision by the Ohio Supreme Court, who was asked by abortion clinics and the ACLU to dismiss the case they filed with the state’s highest court, after two months of inaction from the justices. The state’s highest court granted the dismissal.

Hoping for a faster resolution to the case, the clinics filed a separate lawsuit in Hamilton County, for which a hearing was held last week. At the hearing, clinics asked for a temporary pause on enforcement of Senate Bill 23, the law that was implemented by the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

The law bans abortion procedures after about six weeks, a time when many medical professionals say pregnant people may not yet know they’re pregnant.

The state argued Hamilton County Common Pleas Court did not hold jurisdiction on the matter at the time of the hearing, since the Ohio Supreme Court hadn’t officially dismissed the case. Jenkins felt it prudent to hold off on a decision on the temporary restraining order until after the supreme court made their ruling, though in the Wednesday ruling, the judge said the Hamilton County court “would have jurisdiction…even if the Ohio Supreme Court had not dismissed” the case.

Now that the common pleas court has jurisdiction over the case, Jenkins gave clinics a two-week respite from the regulations held in the abortion law.

“No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making,” Jenkins wrote.

Having received multiple affidavits from patients contending that a lack of abortion services impacted their ability to receive unrelated treatments, such as chemotherapy, Jenkins said the affidavits show patients denied abortion services under the law “are often under great distress from, for example, not being able to obtain treatment for life threatening cancers, or from fearing job loss and an inability to provide for their families because they must arrange travel out of state on short notice, often without the resources to do so.”

He called arguments by the state that individual women who feel the law violated their rights should have filed their own lawsuits “dubious at best.”

“It is not surprising that individuals dealing with such situations do not hire lawyers and file lawsuits, but rather focus their energies on their health, keeping their jobs, caring for their families and keeping up with their educational studies,” Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins said SB 23 “clearly discriminates against pregnant women and places an enormous burden on them to secure safe and effective health care…and is therefore unconstitutional.”

The decision comes as surrounding states implement or look to keep abortion bans in place. On Tuesday, West Virginia approved an abortion ban with very few exceptions . Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is tied up in court as challengers attempt to stop enforcement of the law. Kentucky’s Supreme Court kept in place a ban that is currently facing legal challenges.

The Ohio case will now continue toward a final resolution, and the ACLU said they plan to ask for further injunctions to block the law “for the duration of the case,” according to a statement.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal . Republished here with permission.

Comments / 10

ohio user 76
2d ago

boy you prolifers really need to do your research and actually find out the REALITY of abortion....the claims I've heard are so far from the truth or reality...you don't want an abortion cool..don't have one..but DO NOT tell me or my daughters they can't.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Hamilton County, OH
State
Kentucky State
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden administration’s emergency abortion care guidance

A federal judge in Texas has blocked enforcement of a federal health rule that mandates medical providers must be able to provide emergency abortion care, regardless of state-level bans on abortion.US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix late on 23 August determined that guidance issued by President Joe Biden’s administration under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child. Nor can...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Restraining Order#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Planned Parenthood#Ohioans#The Ohio Supreme Court#Senate#The U S Supreme Court
The Intercept

Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care

A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Linked to Anti-Abortion Groups That Pushed Roe Reversal, Report Says

The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly been found to have ties to more than half the anti-abortion groups that lobbied the U.S. Supreme Court before they overturned the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. According to The Guardian, 51 percent of the parties who wrote legal arguments to the court calling for an end to the constitutional right to abortion access tied back to Ginni Thomas. Thirty eight of 74 amicus briefs filed in favor of overturning Roe were reportedly written by groups with links to Ginni Thomas, in many cases via her consulting firm Liberty Consulting or the conservative group Council for National Policy. “The Thomases are normalizing the prospect of too close an association between the supreme court and those who litigate before it,” NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray told the outlet.Read it at The Guardian
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism - But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of federal power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of Appeals ruling this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. “The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling Friday. David Kallman, an attorney for two Republican county prosecutors, said an appeal is planned.
MICHIGAN STATE
Live Action News

Ohio judge temporarily halts state’s ‘heartbeat law’

An Ohio judge has temporarily halted the state’s heartbeat law for the next two weeks while a lawsuit against the state proceeds. The temporary restraining order means that babies up to 20 weeks gestation can be aborted in the state until September 28th. The decision was made by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian A. Jenkins, who declared the law “unconstitutional” and granted the injunction because he believes the plaintiffs have a chance at winning their lawsuit.
OHIO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Pill Maker Eyes Changed Judiciary as It Mulls New Suit

Different courts pose challenges for FDA vs. state preemption. Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro is searching for a new court to revive its battle against state restrictions, though the company’s hunt for a favorable judicial forum will prove complicated thanks to appointments from the Trump administration. Former President Donald...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
777
Followers
188
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy