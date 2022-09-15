Read full article on original website
Chiefs' Travis Kelce gets body slammed by Chargers' Derwin James on 'Thursday Night Football,' draws 'WWE' jokes
Welcome to "Thursday Night SmackDown!" Football is, obviously, a very physical game. Sometimes, that physicality can be ratcheted up quite a bit, and that was exactly what happened with Travis Kelce and Derwin James on Thursday. In the fourth quarter of Thursday night's Chiefs-Chargers matchup, Kelce was lifted off the...
3 defensive keys for a Clemson win vs. Louisiana Tech
Clemson rolls into Week 3 still undefeated but not without some adversity. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to slowly gain confidence over the course of last weeks victory over Furman, but the Tigers defense struggled to contain the Paladin’s offense led by quarterback Tyler Huff. Wes Goodwin’s defense will need to be on high alert both for the run game and the passing game as first-year Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie brings a new air-raid style offense to the Bulldogs this fall. Here are three defensive keys for a Clemson win against Louisiana Tech. Contain the run game Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports Amongst...
College Football Odds: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Ole Miss-Georgia Tech prediction and pick, laid out below.
