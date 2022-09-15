Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
There have been national, state and local campaigns to "Close the Gap" in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions...
MedicalXpress
New well-being tool heralded for helping children's mental health
A new tool is being heralded by experts as a game-changer for children's mental health by reducing stigma, detecting those who are struggling and linking them to early support services. . The Children's Wellbeing Continuum, designed by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and recommended in the National Strategy for Child Mental...
KIDS・
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World
Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
MedicalXpress
Teens become more exploratory with age—a behavior linked to greater social connectivity and psychological well-being
Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
MedicalXpress
Typical movement behavior at large events increases risk of spreading infectious diseases
What is the typical movement behavior of visitors to large events, such as concerts, and what does this mean for the risk of spreading infectious diseases like COVID-19? A group of researchers from the Informatics Institute at the University of Amsterdam, together with an epidemiologist from the Utrecht University, set out to investigate using data from events in a large stadium in Amsterdam. Their results have now been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
'I Grew up in Communist China, My Dad Was Sent to a Labor Camp'
I couldn't walk at the age of three due to a lack of nutrition.
MedicalXpress
The staggering costs of COVID-19: 11 ways to stop history from repeating itself
A global report released today highlights massive global failures in the response to COVID-19. The report, which was convened by The Lancet journal and to which we contributed, highlights widespread global failures of prevention and basic public health. This resulted in an estimated 17.7 million excess deaths due to COVID-19...
MedicalXpress
Dozens of gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis
An international research consortium led by UC San Francisco scientists has shown significant differences between the gut bacteria profiles of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and healthy individuals, as well as between MS patients receiving different drug treatments. While some of these changes had been reported before, most are reported for the first time. The group also uncovered novel mechanisms by which these bacteria may potentially influence disease development and treatment response.
MedicalXpress
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
World heading into ‘uncharted territory of destruction’, says climate report
Governments and businesses failing to change fast enough, says United in Science report, as weather gets increasingly extreme
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind book addresses psychiatric epidemiology
The first volume of historical scholarship addressing psychiatric epidemiology was published over the summer, co-edited by CUNY SPH Professor Emeritus Gerald Oppenheimer. "Reimagining Psychiatric Epidemiology in a Global Frame: Toward a Social and Conceptual History" traces the development of the discipline, specifically its constructs, methods and its social, cultural or political purposes over time. It is through this double lens—conceptual and social—that it envisions the history of the field. The book shows that history to be a global phenomenon, formed by multiple approaches.
MedicalXpress
Community 'champions' aid coalitions in promoting public health, new study says
Communities seeking to form or sustain a successful prevention coalition may benefit from having a community champion who can support their efforts, according to a new study by Penn State and UTHealth Houston. Community champions are local leaders who promote the value of community-based programs that prevent substance misuse and...
MedicalXpress
Repeated infections associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases
Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a new study publishing September 15 in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
MedicalXpress
Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry
Evil spirits bedevil the families that seek blessings from an elderly Bangladeshi mystic—but he knows his prayers alone are not enough to soothe their troubled minds. Syed Emdadul Hoque conducts exorcisms but at the same time is helping to bust taboos around mental health treatment in the South Asian nation, where disorders of the mind are often rationalised as cases of otherworldly possession.
MedicalXpress
Risk of suicide rising among Black and Hispanic Americans
Suicides and suicide attempts by Black and Hispanic Americans are on the rise. Changing the way doctors, clergy, and school personnel think about risk may be essential to prevention, reports a UConn Health researcher. Suicide in the U.S. is relatively rare, and suicide among Blacks and Hispanics in the U.S....
MedicalXpress
Disease spillover risk poorly communicated, oversimplified during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 has been the first pandemic that has taken place alongside the interconnectivity of the Internet. Consequently, the spread of ideas and information about the disease has been unprecedented—but not always accurate. One of the widely circulated headlines was that of the relationship between land change and the spillover of diseases from wildlife to humans.
