The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
Android Authority
PS5 tips and tricks: 7 things you didn't know the PlayStation 5 could do
Get to know your PlayStation 5 better with our roundup of the best PS5 tips and tricks. 01Swap the stand around02Use Game Boost to auto-enhance PS4 games03Stream PS4 games with Remote Play04Customize your console05Jump into specific game modes with PS5 Activities06Use your old DualShock 4 controller for couch co-op07Share your screen in-game.
‘Minecraft Legends’ Looks Like Another Win For The Gaming Giant
Minecraft is a behemoth of a franchise. Over recent years we’ve seen it evolve from its simple sandbox origins, with Minecraft Dungeons scoring well when it released in 2020. Minecraft Legends is another branch out for Mojang and Microsoft, and from what I saw at Gamescom the other week, it could be yet another success for the colossal IP.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
IGN
Turbo Overkill is a Giblet-Gushing Cyberpunk Shooter That Feels Unstoppable at 500+ FPS
There’s nothing quite like the rush of ripping and tearing your way through swarms of grotesque enemies at a speed that would likely earn you a traffic violation in real life. The high-speed first-person shooter genre was majorly popular in the 1990s, once dominated by games like DOOM, Quake, Wolfenstein, and Duke Nukem 3D to name only a few. But as PC hardware and monitors have steadily grown more advanced and, by extension, capable of handling much higher frame rates, this specific flavor of shooter, known today as the “boomer shooter,” has steadily made its return with tributes like Dusk and Post Void. And now, the heavily cyberpunk-inspired Turbo Overkill seems like the next big leap in boomer shooter madness, taking its cues from the aforementioned classics and combining it all with some of the newer sensibilities introduced in games like DOOM Eternal and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. But thanks to its delightfully low-res graphic style that allows it to run at some incredibly high frame rates – Turbo Overkill can spit out frame rates of 500fps or above, if you have the hardware to support it. I got to try it for myself at PAX.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a Crazy Violent Nostalgia Trip | gamescom 2022
Our gamescom 2022 hosts Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Danny Ly Ziser, and Daemon Hatfield chat about the newly announced 80s-movie-turned-video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This asymmetric multiplayer horror game is arriving early 2023. Presented by Saints Row.
Ars Technica
Sony: PSVR2 is “truly next-generation,” so it can’t play PSVR1 games
A Sony executive confirmed Friday that the PlayStation VR 2 will not be backward-compatible with games developed for the original PlayStation VR. Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications at Sony Interactive, asked Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony, whether games for the original PSVR could be played on a PSVR2 kit on the Official PlayStation Podcast, episode 439 (his answer starts at 29:12).
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
The Real Reason The Yakuza Series Is Changing Its Name
The "Yakuza" series has certainly exploded in popularity in recent years. Most games in the action-filled open world crime series follow the conflicts and adventures of the titular Japanese crime syndicates. As noted by PlayStation.Blog, "Yakuza" has gone from a cult-classic series to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years, thanks largely to the Western success of 2017's "Yakuza 0." Despite this growing popularity, however, it turns out that "Yakuza" may soon be a thing of the past — sort of.
IGN
Bloodborne's Yharnam Recreated in Beautiful Minecraft Mega Build
Bloodborne may already be considered one of the most stunning games of the last ten years but one fan has taken it upon themselves to recreate that beauty within Minecraft. As reported by PC Gamer, YouTube and Reddit user Potomy has been making their way through the streets of Yharnam by creating the likes of the Astral Clocktower, Iosefka's Clinic, and other iconic locations from the game.
Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters bring the old JRPGs to new players next year
Konami is remastering the PSP releases
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
PS5 console exclusive Deathloop is coming to Xbox Series X
Microsoft has confirmed that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox on September 20. The FPS will be moving to Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox Game Pass, and is up for pre-order and pre-installation now. Developer Arkane will also release a new update across all platforms, introducing a new weapon, character ability, enemy types, and an extended ending.
Benzinga
Abu Dhabi Based Hello Sir Games to make history at Tokyo Game Show 2022
To quote the late great Notorious B.I.G, “It was all a dream!” As one of the pioneering Emirati founded Indie Game Studios, Hello Sir Games is breaking new ground yet again. For the first time ever, an Arab game developer is set to exhibit, and launch, a title...
NME
PlayStation VR 2 will not be backwards compatible with PSVR
Sony’s upcoming VR headset, the PSVR 2, will not be backwards compatible with PSVR titles. The news was broken by SVP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino on the PlayStation Blog podcast, where he said that the new headset will not be backwards compatible as it is “designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience.”
IGN
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS
As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
