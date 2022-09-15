Read full article on original website
Burnout in doctors doubles chances of patient safety problems, study finds
Doctors suffering from burnout are far more likely to be involved in incidents where patients’ safety is compromised, a global study has found. Burned-out medics are also much more likely to consider quitting, regret choosing medicine as their career, be dissatisfied with their job and receive low satisfaction ratings from patients.
‘Burned-out doctors pose risks to patient safety’
Patients being treated by burned-out doctors may face additional risks when they receive care, a new study suggests.A new review concluded that doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents such as medication errors and “suboptimal care”.The link between burnout and patient safety incidents was highest among younger doctors and emergency medicine physicians.Patients are also less likely to be satisfied with the treatment provided by burned-out doctors.Burnout is a strong predictor for career disengagement in physicians as well as for patient careUniversity of Manchester studyThe study, published in the BMJ, comes as senior health...
HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time
A medicine for menopausal woman is to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the UK.Boots said that it is the first to sell a hormone replacement therapy over the counter, as well as selling online.The high street chain will be offering Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets for £29.99 for 24 tablets.The drug, which was reclassified from a prescription only medicine to a pharmacy medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year, treats one of the symptoms of menopause, vaginal atrophy.Menopause is a natural process and everyone’s experience is differentBina Mehta, BootsThis...
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea
A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
MedicalXpress
Teens become more exploratory with age—a behavior linked to greater social connectivity and psychological well-being
Teenagers become more exploratory in their behaviors with age, becoming increasingly likely to visit new places over time, finds a new study. Its results also show that greater exploration is associated with enhanced psychological well-being and larger social networks. Notably, the researchers also discovered that adolescents who explored their natural...
Our brave daughter will probably be blind, in a wheelchair & have dementia by 15 – but kind Sun readers can help
OBSESSED with Harry Potter, YouTube videos and playing football with her siblings, Caitlin Passey seems much like any other eight-year-old. But the adorable schoolgirl was diagnosed last October with the rare and deadly condition Batten disease, which will leave her fighting for her life. Doctors have warned that by the...
MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
Medical News Today
Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia
People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
MedicalXpress
Dozens of gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis
An international research consortium led by UC San Francisco scientists has shown significant differences between the gut bacteria profiles of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and healthy individuals, as well as between MS patients receiving different drug treatments. While some of these changes had been reported before, most are reported for the first time. The group also uncovered novel mechanisms by which these bacteria may potentially influence disease development and treatment response.
MedicalXpress
How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
There have been national, state and local campaigns to "Close the Gap" in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
10.5 million-plus kids worldwide lost parents, caregivers to COVID-19, study says
More than 10.5 million children worldwide have lost parents or caregivers, and 7.5 million-plus have lost one or both parents from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to estimates from a new study.
MedicalXpress
Trailblazing a new approach to neurology care
How does a health care team deliver the best care to its patients and tangibly improve their physical and mental health and quality of life?. That is the motivating question that has led the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute to the process of transforming into a Learning Health System (LHS), a new approach to medical research, clinical care and education.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
MedicalXpress
Disease spillover risk poorly communicated, oversimplified during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 has been the first pandemic that has taken place alongside the interconnectivity of the Internet. Consequently, the spread of ideas and information about the disease has been unprecedented—but not always accurate. One of the widely circulated headlines was that of the relationship between land change and the spillover of diseases from wildlife to humans.
Dementia-stricken care home resident, 81, who died from a cardiac arrest was not given CPR 'because staff confused her with another resident with same first name and a DNR'
Paramedics failed to resuscitate a dying care home resident after her records were mixed up with another person with the same first name, it was claimed today. Joyce Parrott, 81, died in April 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest at The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire. Ambulance staff were wrongly told...
