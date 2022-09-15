The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are continuing to take donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO