Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Two Lane Cruisers of Iowa Hosting Trunk or Treat
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Two Lane Cruisers of Iowa are hosting a Trunk or Treat event in October, inviting the public to receive candy from sheriff’s deputies. The event will include candy in addition to a classic car and truck show. The Trunk or Treat will take place at the Warren County Administration Building, at 301 N Buxton Ave, from 4-6pm on October 16th.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
KCRG.com
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, 2022, the Centerville Police Department relieved officer Jacob Downs from duty. Downs had been employed with Centerville Police since 2017. In a press release, the department stated that the action was taken “at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat
A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
KCCI.com
Suspicious death in Norwalk has been ruled a homicide
NORWALK, Iowa — A suspicious death at a Norwalk apartment early Thursday morning has been ruled a homicide, according to state investigators. It's the first homicide investigation for Norwalk police in over two decades. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping Norwalk police with the investigation. Division of...
DMPD: Weather conditions, excessive speed led to fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from June 2022, detailing the recent increase in motorcycle-related fatalities around Des Moines. A male motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said in a press release. DMPD officers and Des Moines Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
Norwalk Police identify homicide victim
NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday. A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not […]
Woman found dead after Norwalk police called about stabbing
NORWALK, Iowa – Police in Norwalk are getting help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in a suspicious death investigation. The Norwalk Police Department said officers were called out on a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was detained and later arrested […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department K-9 Program Fundraising Ongoing
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are continuing to take donations to help fund the program. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theperrynews.com
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Suspect charged with willful injury, second-degree murder following Ottumwa assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man has died after being assaulted Sunday afternoon, according to the Ottumwa Police Department. Police responded to a report of an assault taking place in a Casey's parking lot around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim of the assault was unconscious and "appeared severely injured" when officers arrived.
KCCI.com
Traffic safety crackdown is happening near Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — Expect to see extra officers Friday on Interstate 35 near Ankeny. Ankeny police and the Iowa State Patrol will conduct a traffic safety crackdown. They will focus on speed, seat belt violations and drivers who don't follow the state's move-over law.
weareiowa.com
Des Moines Police arrest suspect in recent Court Ave. stabbing
25-year-old Terrion Javari Maxfield is charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm. DMPD is also looking to identify a second suspect.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
theperrynews.com
Man allegedly assaults wife in scuffle over marijuana wax
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted his wife in the course of a scuffle over marijuana wax. Brian John Lucas, 34, of 1313 94th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about...
kniakrls.com
Parking to be Limited the Last Day Property Taxes are Due
Knoxville Homecoming is set for September 30. Marion County Treasurer Michaela Bigaouette tells KNIA/KLRS News parking will be limited around the courthouse that day with the parade going through downtown. She says to avoid frustration in finding a place to park it’s advised to pay taxes early. Access to the courthouse will be limited after 2 p.m. September 30th.
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
Comments / 0