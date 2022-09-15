ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Sinkhole Opens Along Dallas' Lake June Road

Drivers in Pleasant Grove may face detours Thursday after a giant sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road. The hole is in the eastbound center lane of Lake June, east of North Prairie Creek Road near the Prairie Creek bridge. The width of the hole covers most of one lane...
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Council Approves Tax Rate, Budget Amendments, Appropriations Ordinances

Eligible Property Owners Will Benefit From 20% City Homestead Tax Exemption; 9% COLA Raise, Increased Longevity Pay Approved For City Employees. The regular Sulphur Springs City Council meeting was heavily focused on the budget, tax rate and impact of the economy on city finances. Some positives noted included ability of eligible Sulphur Springs property owners to benefit from a 20% homestead exemption on city property taxes for the first time; and a 9% cost of living increase, and increases in the certificate and longevity pay for city employees.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for information in trash dumping

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Wolfe City, TX
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Government
City
Ladonia, TX
ketr.org

Commerce ISD receives $10K charitable donation

The Commerce Independent School District will be benefitting from a large charitable donation. The Oncor Cares Foundation is donating $10,000 to the Commerce Schools Education Enrichment Foundation. The grant is intended to help fund reading and writing instruction for elementary school students. In Lamar County, the Paris City Council has...
COMMERCE, TX
KXII.com

Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
SHERMAN, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments

Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Tax Bill#Greenville Herald#The Herald Banner
KSST Radio

Traffic Stop Results In Felony Warrant Arrest

A League traffic stop Thursday afternoon resulted in one felony warrant arrest. Sulphur Springs Police reported stopping a Honda Odyssey at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022, on North League Street at Buford Park for a traffic violation. The driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, reportedly told the officer he was going to a business off of League Street to talk to his mother.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSST Radio

Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep

Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup

More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy