NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Sinkhole Opens Along Dallas' Lake June Road
Drivers in Pleasant Grove may face detours Thursday after a giant sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road. The hole is in the eastbound center lane of Lake June, east of North Prairie Creek Road near the Prairie Creek bridge. The width of the hole covers most of one lane...
Sulphur Springs City Council Approves Tax Rate, Budget Amendments, Appropriations Ordinances
Eligible Property Owners Will Benefit From 20% City Homestead Tax Exemption; 9% COLA Raise, Increased Longevity Pay Approved For City Employees. The regular Sulphur Springs City Council meeting was heavily focused on the budget, tax rate and impact of the economy on city finances. Some positives noted included ability of eligible Sulphur Springs property owners to benefit from a 20% homestead exemption on city property taxes for the first time; and a 9% cost of living increase, and increases in the certificate and longevity pay for city employees.
Police looking for information in trash dumping
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said they are asking for help in figuring out who dumped construction materials in Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs Police Department found the trash on Holiday Drive behind Lowes and said the trash was dumped there between Sept. 12 and 15. If you have any information contact code enforcement officer […]
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
ketr.org
Commerce ISD receives $10K charitable donation
The Commerce Independent School District will be benefitting from a large charitable donation. The Oncor Cares Foundation is donating $10,000 to the Commerce Schools Education Enrichment Foundation. The grant is intended to help fund reading and writing instruction for elementary school students. In Lamar County, the Paris City Council has...
KXII.com
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
Traffic Stop Results In Felony Warrant Arrest
A League traffic stop Thursday afternoon resulted in one felony warrant arrest. Sulphur Springs Police reported stopping a Honda Odyssey at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022, on North League Street at Buford Park for a traffic violation. The driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, reportedly told the officer he was going to a business off of League Street to talk to his mother.
Hopkins County Records – Sept. 17, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed the week of Aug. 29-31, 2022, and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. BF Hicks and Nat Paul Gibbs, independent co-executors for the JP Stanley Jr. Estate, to Franklin County Historical Association. David Russell King, Duane Hadley King indpendently and as trustee,...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Allen (Allen, TX)
According to Allen police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that a major crash happened on the 700 block of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Michigan Pair Caught In Stolen Jeep
Man Charge With Forgery and Escape After Taking Off Across I-30 In Handcuffs After Presenting Indiana Man’s ID With His Photo. Deputies stopped a Michigan pair traveling on I-30 west in a stolen Jeep Thursday night. The man compounded his charges by trying to pass an Indiana man’s driver’s, according to arrest reports.
Military ordnance discovered by construction crew in Crandall rendered safe with controlled explosion by bomb, EOD squads
CRANDALL, Texas — An old military ordnance discovered by construction crews in Crandall was rendered safe by a controlled explosion Wednesday evening, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. On September 14, 2022, the Crandall Fire Department and Crandall Police Department were called to the 13000 block of...
checkoutdfw.com
A McKinney home on a corner creek lot with mature trees all around it, is on the market for $1.1M
A home with a backyard that will make you feel like you are in the woods is on the market in McKinney for $1.1 million. The house is featured on a corner creek lot and has a backyard with a pool and putting green that's "enveloped in a canopy of mature trees."
Collin County Seeing Decline in Mail-In Ballot Requests
Collin County is seeing a decline in mail in ballot registering.Tiffany Tertipes/Unsplash. The deadline to register to vote in Texas is coming up. While some counties across North Texas have not seen a huge increase in new voters, Collin County has seen a serious decline in mail-in ballot requests.
Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
All roads lead to Mower Racing in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City announced on Thursday that the the Lone Star Mower Racing Association (LSMRA) will be back in town for a morning race Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The event will be held at Gun Barrel City Park located at 301 Municipal Drive. Registration/Technical inspections is at 8 […]
Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup
More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
