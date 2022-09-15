NBCUniversal doesn't want to be in the Hulu business with Disney, but that doesn't mean they don't want to be in it at all. Speaking September 14 at the Goldman Sachs + Technology Conference, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts suggested that, rather than selling their minority stake to Disney in 2024, he would be open to flipping the script and buying the streaming platform outright. This would allow NBCU to merge Hulu -- which has around 50 million total users -- with the company's Peacock service. That isn't to say he's going to go out and make an offer tomorrow -- but Roberts says the quality of the business, along with the brand name that Hulu has built over the years -- is an attractive combination.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO