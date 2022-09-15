Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Streaming Services to Cancel or Keep in September 2022
September ushers in fall premiere season for traditional and cable networks, bringing new episodes of primetime TV shows and sports back to the screen. Whether you're a cord-cutter or not, it's likely your streaming plate will get a little fuller. Between The Rings of Power on Prime Video, House of the Dragon on HBO Max and Hulu's lineup of network premieres it's a busy time, making the "keep" section of this month's list heftier.
Ads are coming to Netflix soon – here's what we can expect and what that means for the streaming industry
Ads are coming to Netflix, perhaps even sooner than anticipated. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Netflix has moved up the launch of their ad-supported subscription tier to November. The Sydney Morning Herald, meanwhile, is reporting that Australia is amongst the first countries likely to experience ads on Netflix later this year. Netflix first announced they would introduce a new, lower-priced, subscription tier to be supported by advertising in April. This was an about-face from a company that had built an advertising free, on-demand television empire. Indeed, it was only in 2020 that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings ruled out advertising...
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Hints at Possible Price Hikes for HBO Max, Discovery+
Could price hikes be coming to HBO Max and Discovery+?. It’s certainly a possibility, said Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference on Tuesday, as both streamers are “fundamentally underpriced.”. Right now, HBO Max costs $9.99 per month with ads...
Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake
Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Says He Wants to Buy Hulu From Disney, Even Though They Agreed to Sell
NBCUniversal doesn't want to be in the Hulu business with Disney, but that doesn't mean they don't want to be in it at all. Speaking September 14 at the Goldman Sachs + Technology Conference, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts suggested that, rather than selling their minority stake to Disney in 2024, he would be open to flipping the script and buying the streaming platform outright. This would allow NBCU to merge Hulu -- which has around 50 million total users -- with the company's Peacock service. That isn't to say he's going to go out and make an offer tomorrow -- but Roberts says the quality of the business, along with the brand name that Hulu has built over the years -- is an attractive combination.
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here. Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a...
Hulu Plans and Pricing 2022 – A Complete Breakdown of Hulu’s Monthly Plans
Find out more about the different Hulu plans and how much each package costs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Despite Subscriber Loss, This Bullish Netflix Analyst Says The Streaming Giant Poised To Lead The Pack
Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised the firm's price target on Netflix Inc NFLX to $305 from $275 and reiterated a Buy. He acknowledged that Netflix failed to add subscribers and only generated a fraction of FCF. However, Hollywood has a wide array of levers like ad tiers, bundling, and windowing...
ComicBook
Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in October 2022
While October may not begin for a couple more weeks, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for what's to come next month. The streaming service has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October and there is quite a lot for fans of all genres to get excited about. Horror fans, however, have an especially exciting month ahead, with plenty of Halloween titles being added to Hulu.
The Disney Plus Bundle: How to get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu For One Price
Want to save around $8 per month? It’s time to bundle! The Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle is
ComicBook
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Confirms Plan to Buy Hulu Stake From Comcast, Won't Sell ESPN
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed plans for the studio to purchase Comcast's stake in the Hulu streaming service, while also doubling-down on Disney's refusal to sell ESPN. Chapek spoke to Disney investors at the Goldman Sachs+ Technology Conference this week, where he made declarative statements about what Disney's next business goals look like, when it comes to keeping a broad (and profitable) portfolio, and bolstering streaming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Paramount considers discontinuing Showtime streaming service, merging with Paramount+
Paramount Global is considering discontinuing its Showtime streaming service and shifting its content into Paramount+, according to people familiar with the situation, a move that would streamline the company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors. Showtime’s $10.99-per-month service features programming from the premium channel including "Billions" and "Yellowjackets." Discussions...
IGN
Hulu + Live TV Deal: Save $20 Off Your First 3 Months
Here’s a deal that’s great for sports fans, but also for anyone who likes channel surfing. Between now and October 5, you can save $20 a month off Hulu + Live TV for your first three months. That gets you access to tons of NFL and college football games, plus literally everything else that’s on the included live cable TV channels. It also includes the standard Hulu streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.
NFL・
ComicBook
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Canola Free Online
Cast: Youn Yuh-jung Kim Go-eun Kim Hee-won Shin Eun-jung Yang Ik-june. A girl who went missing after an accident returns 10 years later and reunites with her grandmother. Netflix doesn't currently have Canola in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
Warner Bros Discovery Embraces Aggression Including Price Hikes While Netflix Goes On An Austerity Drive
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels expressed the possibility of higher streaming service prices despite the slowdown in their subscriber growth, CNBC reports from Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference. He called WBD’s two flagship streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, “fundamentally underpriced.”. Wiedenfels indicated ample room...
Amazon's $1 billion LOTR 'Rings of Power' is losing the ratings and viewer battle to HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Hostile viewer reactions to the "Lord of the Rings" spinoff pose risks for Amazon Studios and Prime membership.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
David Zaslav’s Strategy Shift: Licensing Out Warners’ IP Treasure
Amazon was launching its own $500 million Lord of the Rings TV series, and it was in the market for a way to hook potential viewers of its fantasy epic. So, naturally, it called Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of Amazon Prime Video’s competitor, HBO Max. The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films are controlled by Warner Bros. and had been locked up exclusively for streaming on HBO Max by the company’s previous owner. The trilogy, which generated nearly $3 billion in box office revenue and comprised some of the best known IP in the HBO Max film library,...
Comments / 0