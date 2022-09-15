ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Proud: "La Ermita de la Caridad" shrine continues to be a symbol of hope

By Marybel Rodriguez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMoOf_0hwYdtSc00

Miami Proud: "La Ermita de la Caridad" shrine is a place of worship and pilgrimage for the faithful 03:26

MIAMI - For Catholic Cuban Americans and the Cuban exile community of South Florida, the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity located on Biscayne Bay is a place of worship and pilgrimage for the faithful.

It is commonly known as "La Ermita" for locals.

And it is a nationally recognized site.

Our Lady of Charity National Shrine (La Ermita de la Caridad) stands by the sea, by design, it is connected to the waters of Cuba.

For Catholic Cubans it is a revered site, housing the image of the Virgin Mary, a replica of the famed statuette in El Cobre on the island nation.

Father Jose Espino is the Rector.

"This is an iconic place to visit but for those of faith it's a place to come to encounter God and that's what pilgrimage is," he said.

Cubans have honored the Virgin of Charity since the 1600's when after a storm a small wooden statue of the Virgin was found by boaters who claimed Mary had answered their prayers for safety.

The statue depicts the Virgin holding the child Jesus and a cross.

The shrine's story is compelling... in 1961 on the heels of those fleeing communist Cuba - this replica arrived in Miami in a suitcase, smuggled through the Panamanian embassy.

The bishop at the time, Coleman F. Carroll asked the Cuban community to build a shrine and donated the land.

The fundraising campaign fell to Father Agustin Roman, one of the priests expelled by Fidel Castro, and the community rallied.

"It was not large donations it was pennies. The sacrifice of the Cuban exiles is what built the shrine and it's become a symbol of hope not just Cubans but a lot of immigrants," said Fr. Espino.

The building was dedicated in December 1973, and all the features are significant.

The six columns that make up the 90-foot-tall conical design represent the six traditional provinces of Cuba.

Under the altar is a blend of earth, stone, and sand from across the island, cast with water brought from a refugee raft.

And the mural by Cuban artist Teok Carrasco reaches nearly the top of the apex filled with Cuban historical figures.

Every year on September 8th is the celebration day with a special service in the Virgin's honor.

An average of 6,000 visit every weekend all year. And some have been quite famous.

"President Obama did visit the shrine in a visit to MiamI, you never know who is going to show up here," claimed Fr. Espino.

"Some celebrate publicly some privately, but everybody is welcome to bring their prayers and ask for Mary's intercession."

Visitors bring yellow flowers, light candles, pray in the chapel, appealing to the Virgin Mary or thanking her.

Clari Sanchez comes in with flowers, using crutches with an injured foot.

"I ask her for me to heal, and I am healing, so I believe in her," Sanchez stated.

For Lazaro Garcia, this is a weekly visit, saying that it brings him peace to attend mass here every Saturday.

First-time visitors continue to arrive all the time.

"Right now, we have a great influx of Cuban immigrants that across the border and come to Miami and one of the first place, as they come, is here," Fr. Espino said.

The bishops of the United States named the Miami site a national shrine in 2000 and it will turn 50 years old next year.

The shrine receives visitors every day for mass and confession.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

5 Charming Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami

Whether you're going for a girls' night out or dinner with your better half, these Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami are worth visiting. Miami is recognized for being a hub of Latin culture, and the restaurants in Miami present this culture on a plate. When Latin cuisine meets American, Peruvian, or Asian flavors, delicious fusion food is born. Our list features some of the best Latin-fusion restaurants in the Magic City that will surely delight and excite you!
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Five Best Fall Brunches 2022

Miami has a love affair with brunch. In a city where the night doesn't get going until midnight, brunch is the ultimate way to start the new day at a leisurely pace or to continue a long evening. Miami's restaurants put out the welcome mat on weekends — offering bottomless...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
miamitimesonline.com

Lapointe tapped to lead Southern District of Florida

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Markenzy Lapointe to fill the vacant seat for U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. If confirmed, Lapointe, 54, would be the first Haitian American as well as the first Black lawyer to serve in the most powerful federal law enforcement position in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami ranks No. 5 in apartment development over the last 10 years

Miami is one of the top five U.S. cities for apartment development over the last decade, a recent study found. From 2013 to 2022, 12,401 apartments were delivered in Miami. Atlanta was No. 1 during that period with more than 21,000 units, followed by Los Angeles, Houston and Charlotte, N.C., according to StorageCafe.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste of The Town: Tropezón brings its charm to Miami Beach's historic Espanola Way

MIAMI – On the west end of Miami Beach's historic Espanola Way is Tropezón, a charming gin and tapas bar and restaurant.Tropezón means 'to trip or stumble upon' in Spanish. And with no sign outside that often happens, said General Manager Derek Tormes."They kind of stumble upon it and it's fun to tell them our name and the direct translation. I just kind of like that their first entry into us here is what is this place? It's cool," said Tormes.The design is meant to mimic those old Spanish saloons."You have old guys playing cards and women drinking sherry. You walk...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Florida

MIAMI - Every year, Americans honor Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 to celebrate the many histories, cultures, and contributions of people whose ancestors are from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The majority of Miami-Dade County residents are of Hispanic origin, and most speak more than one language, with Spanish being the most common. From Miami-Dade to Broward counties, here's a list of events to celebrate Hispanic heritage in South Florida.MIAMI DADE: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31: The Hispanic Art Expressions Exhibit will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stephen P. Clark Center. The...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Agustin Roman
Person
Fidel Castro
CBS Miami

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Miami-Dade with folkloric dances, cafecito

MIAMI - You are invited to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami-Dade with a celebration featuring folkloric performances, a "cafecito" station, and the unveiling of a mural hand painted by Hispanic artists as a way to promote the art, history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic-Americans.The event will be taking place Thursday at 12:30p.m., in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center - Government Center building at 111 NW 1st Street, Miami.Hispanic Heritage Month is observed every year from September 15 to October 15. September 15 also marks independence day for El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Then, on September 16 and 18, Mexico and Chile celebrate theirs respectively. Then on October 12, the discovery of the American continent is celebrated. Hispanic Heritage Month was first observed in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson and was expanded in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan to cover a 30-day period which includes the last half of the month of September and the first half of the month of October. Click here to check out a list of events held this month to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Florida. 
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban Americans#Shrine#Ermita#Cuban Exile#Catholic#Cubans#El Cobre#Virgin#Panamanian
travelexperta.com

Bimini from Miami: A Boat Trip Full of Adventure

Bimini is an island in the Bahamas, and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, it has been known as “the sportfishing capital of the world”, and many people visit Bimini each year, and is well known as Hemingway’s favorite retreat. It has some of the most beautiful crystal water with white sand beaches in the area, and since it’s located close to the Florida coast it’s one of the best options for a sunny beach getaway, a popular place for everyone looking for a relaxing vacation and in today’s post I’m going to talk about charter a boat from Miami to Bimini, with things to do there and a lot of useful information!
MIAMI, FL
porthole.com

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 16, 2022

We’re just about a week away from the first day of Fall and if you’re still looking for a cruise vacation to take this winter, do we have a deal for you! There’s no need to dream about spending a week on a cruise ship when prices for future sailings are still so affordable. Cruise lines are still throwing in perks for booking so the value of a cruise vacation has never been better!
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
miamionthecheap.com

Brightline offers free and cheap rides to and from stations

Brightline riders can take advantage of a new service: free or cheap shuttle rides to and from the train’s South Florida stations. The service called Brightline+ offers riders service from their home, office or event venue to the Brightline station. Here is how it works:. How to book a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
fox40jackson.com

US Coast Guard offloads $475M of cocaine, marijuana in Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of narcotics in Miami, Florida, this week worth an estimated $475 million. Coast Guard crews seized about 24,700 pounds of cocaine and nearly 3,900 pounds of marijuana on Thursday at Base Miami Beach, the branch said in a press release. The crews interdicted the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy