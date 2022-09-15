Miami Proud: "La Ermita de la Caridad" shrine continues to be a symbol of hope

Miami Proud: "La Ermita de la Caridad" shrine is a place of worship and pilgrimage for the faithful 03:26

MIAMI - For Catholic Cuban Americans and the Cuban exile community of South Florida, the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity located on Biscayne Bay is a place of worship and pilgrimage for the faithful.

It is commonly known as "La Ermita" for locals.

And it is a nationally recognized site.

Our Lady of Charity National Shrine (La Ermita de la Caridad) stands by the sea, by design, it is connected to the waters of Cuba.

For Catholic Cubans it is a revered site, housing the image of the Virgin Mary, a replica of the famed statuette in El Cobre on the island nation.

Father Jose Espino is the Rector.

"This is an iconic place to visit but for those of faith it's a place to come to encounter God and that's what pilgrimage is," he said.

Cubans have honored the Virgin of Charity since the 1600's when after a storm a small wooden statue of the Virgin was found by boaters who claimed Mary had answered their prayers for safety.

The statue depicts the Virgin holding the child Jesus and a cross.

The shrine's story is compelling... in 1961 on the heels of those fleeing communist Cuba - this replica arrived in Miami in a suitcase, smuggled through the Panamanian embassy.

The bishop at the time, Coleman F. Carroll asked the Cuban community to build a shrine and donated the land.

The fundraising campaign fell to Father Agustin Roman, one of the priests expelled by Fidel Castro, and the community rallied.

"It was not large donations it was pennies. The sacrifice of the Cuban exiles is what built the shrine and it's become a symbol of hope not just Cubans but a lot of immigrants," said Fr. Espino.

The building was dedicated in December 1973, and all the features are significant.

The six columns that make up the 90-foot-tall conical design represent the six traditional provinces of Cuba.

Under the altar is a blend of earth, stone, and sand from across the island, cast with water brought from a refugee raft.

And the mural by Cuban artist Teok Carrasco reaches nearly the top of the apex filled with Cuban historical figures.

Every year on September 8th is the celebration day with a special service in the Virgin's honor.

An average of 6,000 visit every weekend all year. And some have been quite famous.

"President Obama did visit the shrine in a visit to MiamI, you never know who is going to show up here," claimed Fr. Espino.

"Some celebrate publicly some privately, but everybody is welcome to bring their prayers and ask for Mary's intercession."

Visitors bring yellow flowers, light candles, pray in the chapel, appealing to the Virgin Mary or thanking her.

Clari Sanchez comes in with flowers, using crutches with an injured foot.

"I ask her for me to heal, and I am healing, so I believe in her," Sanchez stated.

For Lazaro Garcia, this is a weekly visit, saying that it brings him peace to attend mass here every Saturday.

First-time visitors continue to arrive all the time.

"Right now, we have a great influx of Cuban immigrants that across the border and come to Miami and one of the first place, as they come, is here," Fr. Espino said.

The bishops of the United States named the Miami site a national shrine in 2000 and it will turn 50 years old next year.

The shrine receives visitors every day for mass and confession.