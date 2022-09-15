Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature

ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device.

In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon.

Alexa owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon has plans to incorporate a new, annoying feature into the smart device. Credit: Getty - Contributor

This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists of gathering advice from the internet.

Dubbed "Customers ask Alexa", the feature was announced at the Amazon Accelerate conference, according to TechCrunch.

It works by allowing brands to promote their products as potential answers to specific queries.

Amazon explained further in a blog post: "Amazon has launched a new Alexa-powered capability geared toward helping brands answer common customer questions."

"The capability is called Customers ask Alexa, and it works like this: When customers pose questions to Alexa, including queries related to a product’s features or compatibilities, Alexa responds with helpful answers provided by brands from those product categories."

For example, if a customer asks how to remove pet hair from their carpet, then a brand could answer the question and provide a link to its Amazon storefront.

"Brands registered with Amazon Brand Registry will see the new Customers ask Alexa feature in Seller Central, where they can easily discover and answer frequently asked customer questions using self-service tools," Amazon added.

The tech giant noted that all answers will go through Alexa’s content moderation.

Furthermore, a quality check will be conducted before Alexa selects the most relevant answer to share with customers.

"Amazon recognizes brands as experts on their products," said Rajiv Mehta, general manager of Alexa Shopping at Amazon.

"With this new capability, we have made it easier for brands to connect with customers to help answer common questions and better inform their purchase decisions."

Alexa users will likely be divided over the new feature.

Kyle Wiggers wrote for TechCrunch: "Is [the feature] desirable? For sellers, maybe. For Alexa users … probably not."

"I, for one, don’t want to be bombarded with ads every time a random question about a household chore comes up."

When will it be available?

Customers ask Alexa will become available in Seller Central for a select group of brands in October 2022.

The brands that Amazon is planning to feature will be part of an invite-only program.

All other eligible brands will have access to the program starting in 2023.

Customers ask Alexa will be available to shoppers through the Amazon search bar in late 2022, and via Echo devices in 2023.