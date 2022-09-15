ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device.

In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZycY_0hwYdfLg00
Alexa owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon has plans to incorporate a new, annoying feature into the smart device. Credit: Getty - Contributor

This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists of gathering advice from the internet.

Dubbed "Customers ask Alexa", the feature was announced at the Amazon Accelerate conference, according to TechCrunch.

It works by allowing brands to promote their products as potential answers to specific queries.

Amazon explained further in a blog post: "Amazon has launched a new Alexa-powered capability geared toward helping brands answer common customer questions."

"The capability is called Customers ask Alexa, and it works like this: When customers pose questions to Alexa, including queries related to a product’s features or compatibilities, Alexa responds with helpful answers provided by brands from those product categories."

For example, if a customer asks how to remove pet hair from their carpet, then a brand could answer the question and provide a link to its Amazon storefront.

"Brands registered with Amazon Brand Registry will see the new Customers ask Alexa feature in Seller Central, where they can easily discover and answer frequently asked customer questions using self-service tools," Amazon added.

The tech giant noted that all answers will go through Alexa’s content moderation.

Furthermore, a quality check will be conducted before Alexa selects the most relevant answer to share with customers.

"Amazon recognizes brands as experts on their products," said Rajiv Mehta, general manager of Alexa Shopping at Amazon.

"With this new capability, we have made it easier for brands to connect with customers to help answer common questions and better inform their purchase decisions."

Alexa users will likely be divided over the new feature.

Kyle Wiggers wrote for TechCrunch: "Is [the feature] desirable? For sellers, maybe. For Alexa users … probably not."

"I, for one, don’t want to be bombarded with ads every time a random question about a household chore comes up."

When will it be available?

Customers ask Alexa will become available in Seller Central for a select group of brands in October 2022.

The brands that Amazon is planning to feature will be part of an invite-only program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSvT1_0hwYdfLg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo58S_0hwYdfLg00

All other eligible brands will have access to the program starting in 2023.

Customers ask Alexa will be available to shoppers through the Amazon search bar in late 2022, and via Echo devices in 2023.

Comments / 102

Elena Hodges
1d ago

I've got an echo dot, now I'm probably gonna switch to Google. Just a way for them to make more money. if I ask " how to remove a pet stain" I do not want Alexa trying to sell me a carpet shampooer.. smh..

Reply(4)
51
Jack Gomez
1d ago

I use Alexa to turn different lights on and off because I am too lazy to get up. I don't need it for anything else.

Reply(7)
32
Sheri Wright
1d ago

My alexa already let's me know about any item I have saved or in my cart, if they are on sale and do I want to buy it now. I had an alexa in every room in my house. I have unplugged all except one. In the kitchen for my lights. If I get anymore unsolicited interruptions, I will let go of this one too😳

Reply
10
Related
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Going Crazy Over This Under Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ & It's Only $21

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP. Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but for a limited time, it’s only $21. See why Amazon...
SHOPPING
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Techcrunch#Amazon Accelerate#Amazon Brand Registry
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
748K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy