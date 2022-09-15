Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves student debt relief measure
A measure meant to expand a student debt relief program meant to benefit public service workers to include more teachers and faculty was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law is also aimed at simplying the process for certifying employment through the U.S. Department of...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul leads Zeldin 52% to 39%, according to Data for Progress poll
Gov. Kathy Hochul is up 13 percentage points on Rep. Lee Zeldin in a new Data for Progress poll of the New York gubernatorial race. Some 52% of likely voters say they’ll vote for the Democratic incumbent Hochul, while 39% say they’ll vote for the Republican challenger, Zeldin. Another 9% say they’re not sure.
Adams should follow the science and end the useless COVID vaccine mandate for NYC workers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Few things feel more senseless and out of touch these days than New York City’s continued vaccine mandate for private sector workers and municipal employees. After all this time, workers are still required to be vaccinated in order to go to their offices and...
New York’s Democratic-held 3rd Congressional District draws attention following local Republican gains in 2021
Robert Zimmerman (D), George Devolder-Santos (R), Mekita Coe (People’s Party), and Melanie D’Arrigo (Working Families Party) are running in the general election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Tom Suozzi (D) is not running for re-election. The 3rd District, located on Long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hiring in Huntington: Surgeon, Nurses
Registered Nurse, Carillion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Perform required skills (assessment, intervention) according to guidelines, forms, policies and procedures. Develop care plan that demonstrates knowledge of criteria to ascertain residents specific needs based on health care problem(s)
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
hofstra.edu
Annual Dinner Honors Distinguished Alumni
Ten distinguished members of the Hofstra community will be honored for exemplary career achievement and outstanding service to the university at the 2022 Alumni Awards Dinner on Thursday, September 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Garden City Hotel. The awards include Alumnus of the Year, Alumni Achievement, Young Alumnus, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Changes for the Nassau County Correctional Center
Nassau County Sheriff James Dzurenda, who was appointed to the post in 2020, has resigned. Undersheriff Anthony LaRocco has been named acting sheriff. There was no reason given by County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office for Dzurenda’s Sept. 6 resignation, and Dzurenda could not be reached for comment by press time.
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Nassau Executive Blakeman unveils proposed budget for 2023 fiscal year
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman unveiled his proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Washington Square News
NYU buys $122 million Brooklyn building
NYU has purchased a 10-story downtown Brooklyn office building — previously owned by JPMorgan Chase — for $122 million, as reported by The Real Deal on Wednesday. The 3 MetroTech Center development, located next to buildings used by the Tandon School of Engineering, is the university’s latest addition to the Brooklyn campus following the opening of 370 Jay Street in 2017.
School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC reads to students in Valley Stream
Darryl McDaniels, known as the D of the legendary group, was at Alden Terrace School to read his book "Darryl's Dream."
Malliotakis, Zeldin, rally for bail reform, criticize release of ‘cop killers’ outside of 122nd Precinct
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and representatives from the Detectives’ Endowment Association rallied in front of the 122nd Precinct in New Dorp Saturday afternoon, slamming bail reform and blaming former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Kathy Hochul for releasing “cop killers” from jail.
greatneckrecord.com
Airbnb Faces Uncertain Future In Town
“The board finds that it is in the best interest of the Town of North Hempstead to amend Chapter 2 of the Town Code entitled ‘Administration and Enforcement’ in order to prohibit the establishment and operation of short-term or transient rentals within the town. The board recognizes that oftentimes the occupants of such short-term rentals are not invested in, nor do they have any connection to, the town community and the residential neighborhood in which the short-term rental is located. In instances where the owner of a rental dwelling is not present during a short-term stay, the presence of transient visitors can adversely impact the community because of the potential for excessive noise, parking issues, disorderly conduct, the accumulation of refuse, and other nuisances. In addition, short-term rentals remove housing stock that could otherwise be available for long-term rentals or sale. The provisions of this section are intended to preserve and protect the health, character, safety, and general welfare of the residential and mixed-use neighborhoods where such uses may exist, and to mitigate the adverse effects of short-term rentals.”
fireislandnews.com
Suffolk County Legislature Amends Local Law to That Would Regulate On-Demand Water Taxis
The office of Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (Democrat, County District 1) announced the passage IR 1551-2022, a bill he sponsored to amend a local law that licenses commercial watercraft, that includes those that transport passengers. The goal of said amendment, which was unanimously adopted by the Suffolk County Legislature, is intended to protect Suffolk County’s bays from an increase in the number of on-demand water taxis and limos in recent years, that operate both along the coastline as well as cross-bay, which according to the statement released by the County District 1 statement, which asserts that components of their operation have largely gone unregulated.
LI rehab program finds strong connection between mental health and substance abuse
Experts say there is a clear connection between drug addiction and mental health illnesses.
Comments / 0