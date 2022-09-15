Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Geography matters with forecast Friday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU )-- Geography matters in the weather story for the next few days. Friday clouds, showers, and maybe some thunderstorms in the Upper Peninsula and the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula. Across the rest of the Lower, partly sunny today. Highs will average 65 degrees with the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why you might see a hazy sky this weekend in Michigan
The National Weather Service (NWS) has been tracking wildfire smoke, and it may be heading our way. According to the National Interagency Fire Center in their most recent report, there are currently 97 large fires that have burned 900,282 acres in nine states. NWS reports the smoke from these fires...
September heat continues until cold front arrives on the first day of fall
Temperatures will soar to nearly 20 degrees above average before plummeting next week. They could be 5-10 degrees below average by next weekend!
Smoke could linger into the weekend as more heat builds into Michigan
Skies have been a milky white thanks to smoke from western wildfires overhead. Expect some to linger into the weekend. Temperatures are still expected to surge to near 90 degrees
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Wildfire smoke hanging over Michigan could lead to colorful sunrises & sunsets
Smoke from wildfires out in the Western United States is creating hazy skies and beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Michigan.
Michigan fall colors: Check out these scenic drives across the state
Autumn in Michigan consists of a lot of traditions: Cider mills, apple picking and hayrides, among others. Why not add a road trip to your fall plans? While road trips are usually reserved for warm weather, consider taking a road trip this fall to explore Michigan's fall colors. You can do a day trip or plan out a multi-city trip over a weekend. Whatever you plan, consider taking these scenic routes: ...
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
Summer heat and storms are still on track into late September in Michigan
Temperatures will range from 10-15 degrees above average, maybe more. There are indications that a couple days may be as warm as 90 degrees across the area
See complete ‘don’t miss’ list of Michigan roads to travel for stunning fall color tours
LANSING, MI – Michigan’s fall colors are coming. An annual tradition beloved by both residents and visitors, Michigan in the fall is like a scene out of a painting. It’s such a draw that many people schedule fall road trips, or fall color tours, and there’s no better place to do that on a scenic country road.
When Will Fall Colors Be at Their Peak in Michigan?
As we look around we are starting to see some of the leaves on the trees changing color. Summer officially comes to an end on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, at 9:04 pm Eastern time. While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan last week, I noticed a lot of the...
Extremely Rare White 'Spirit Bear' Spotted In Michigan For The First Time
It is a one-in-a-million bear genetically.
Up North Voice
Over 180 paddlers take to Northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes Water Trail
ANTRIM COUNTY – Paddle Antrim is ready to celebrate Northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes Water Trail at the 7th annual Paddle Antrim Festival September 15-17. This event is highlighted by over 180 paddlers embarking on a two-day paddle through the Chain of Lakes and includes family friendly events all weekend long for the entire community.
northernexpress.com
“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan
Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 Michigan deer management cooperator patch celebrates 50th anniversary: Here’s how to get one
This year celebrates 50 years of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer management cooperation patch. The patch was first produced in 1972. Brian Shaw from Spring Arbor designed the winning 2022 deer patch design. The annual deer patch design contest is open to everyone and takes place in...
fox2detroit.com
Cider mill guide: Where to get donuts, apples this fall in Southeast Michigan
It's mid-way through September, which means cider mill season is in full swing!. Get your fix of cider, donuts, apples, other produce, and even hard ciders, at these Southeast Michigan cider mills. Love a cider mill not listed? Let me know at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester. Apple...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
WILX-TV
STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
