Environment

UpNorthLive.com

Geography matters with forecast Friday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU )-- Geography matters in the weather story for the next few days. Friday clouds, showers, and maybe some thunderstorms in the Upper Peninsula and the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula. Across the rest of the Lower, partly sunny today. Highs will average 65 degrees with the...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why you might see a hazy sky this weekend in Michigan

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been tracking wildfire smoke, and it may be heading our way. According to the National Interagency Fire Center in their most recent report, there are currently 97 large fires that have burned 900,282 acres in nine states. NWS reports the smoke from these fires...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan fall colors: Check out these scenic drives across the state

Autumn in Michigan consists of a lot of traditions: Cider mills, apple picking and hayrides, among others. Why not add a road trip to your fall plans? While road trips are usually reserved for warm weather, consider taking a road trip this fall to explore Michigan's fall colors. You can do a day trip or plan out a multi-city trip over a weekend. Whatever you plan, consider taking these scenic routes: ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Weather
Environment
Up North Voice

Over 180 paddlers take to Northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes Water Trail

ANTRIM COUNTY – Paddle Antrim is ready to celebrate Northern Michigan’s Chain of Lakes Water Trail at the 7th annual Paddle Antrim Festival September 15-17. This event is highlighted by over 180 paddlers embarking on a two-day paddle through the Chain of Lakes and includes family friendly events all weekend long for the entire community.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

“Cherrishing” Northern Michigan

Sara Harding takes the lead on climate, community, and charitable giving with Cherry Republic. Sara Harding is perhaps best known in NoMi for her role as the studio director of Yen Yoga & Fitness (which is now in their new digs at the Delamar Traverse City), but she’s also a curator and founder of TEDx Traverse City and a board member for Traverse Connect, TART Trails, and the Munson Medical Center Community Council.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
MICHIGAN STATE

