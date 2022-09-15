Read full article on original website
Sweet Magnolias has proved to be one of the most beloved Netflix shows in the last two years, which is why it’s been renewed for a third season! The cast and crew have been hard at work filming new episodes all summer and are reportedly expected to finish up soon. The series, which is based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods, stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue), Heather Headley (Helen), and Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen), and just finished its second season in February 2022.
