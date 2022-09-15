Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Milk jug tradition embraced at Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - If you’re an observant viewer of Football Friday Night, you’ve likely caught on that fans in Wheelersburg always use milk jugs to make noise. “We just do it to be loud and annoying so they hear us over there,” sophomore Ethan Hochstetler said.
WSAZ
Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Spring Valley
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane vs. Spring Valley is our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night, and it more than lived up to its billing. In a real nail-biter, the Timberwolves prevailed 31-28 -- with Hurricane threatening to score with just a minute to go in the game.
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
WSAZ
Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Fired Up Friday | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- WSAZ’s Joseph Payton headed to Timberwolves country for this week’s edition of Fired Up Friday. Spring Valley will take on Hurricane in their latest gridiron clash Friday night. For more, click or tap on the video link with this story.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Spring Valley High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to Spring Valley High School bright and early to warm up the Friday night lights.
WSAZ
New Tulsi Coenzymated B-Vitamins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Erin and Travis from Tulsi at the Market talk about their new line of Coenzymated B Vitamins.
WSAZ
West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Funktafest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A music and arts festival is helping Huntington get funky this weekend. Joe “Funkle Sam” Troubetaris stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store for Funktafest 6. You can view the full lineup here.
WSAZ
Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax. Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.
footballscoop.com
Marshall experiences in-season coaching change
Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned, Paul Swann of ESPN941 in Huntington, W. Va., reported Friday. A source has confirmed the news to FootballScoop. Sources said the move was for personal reasons and not related to due to on-field performance. The move comes six days after the Thundering...
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
Man survives boating accident on Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was thrown overboard after a boating accident on the Kanawha River in Charleston this afternoon. Dispatchers say it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Casci building along Kanawha Boulevard. The boat flipped over, and the man on board was thrown into the water. He was the only person on board […]
1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
WSAZ
Charleston restaurant hosts dinner based on local cookbooks
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Junior League of Charleston is partnering with Chef Paul Smith at 1010 Bridge Restaurant to host “Modern Mountain Measures,” a prix fixe community dinner based on classic recipes from the Junior League’s two cookbooks: Mountain Measures and Mountain Measures: A Second Serving.
WSAZ
Marshall football offensive line coach resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
WSAZ
WSAZ talks with new CEO at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dominique Ranieri has already worked for West Virginia International Yeager Airport for five years, but in the last few days she stepped into a brand new role as Executive Director and CEO. “I am excited to play a part in the state’s busiest airport,” Ranieri said....
Tame or turbulent: ‘The Mighty Tug’ demands respect
Over the past few years, the Tug Fork River has become a tourism mecca for those wishing to enjoy watersports such as fishing, kayaking and floating. The mild-mannered waterway has become known as the world’s longest lazy river. It has been the site of a myriad of public floats, kayak races, private excursions and airboat tours.
WSAZ
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
Comments / 0