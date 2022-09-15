ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Black Wednesday still matters – it was the start of markets telling politicians what to do

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9umE_0hwYbMhZ00
The credibility of John Major’s government arguably never recovered. Independent/Alamy

I spent Black Wednesday – the day the markets successfully bet against the power of the British government to prop up the pound sterling – on the 28th floor of Dresdner Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt. I had just been hired as an exchange-student intern in the back office for currency options and interest rate derivatives. Though all days on the trading floor were busy, I had never seen anything like it before.

From one end of the room to the other, men in suits (there were few women) were shouting down phone lines, shouting at each other, or doing both at the same time. There were piles of feather-light trade tickets with numbers scribbled on them: 10, 50 or 100 million Deutschmarks, dollars, francs or pounds.

The excitement was over the exchange rate mechanism (ERM), the framework set up by the European Economic Community in 1979 to keep its members’ currencies in a “trading band” of similar values. If a currency threatened to breach its band, central banks had to intervene. This forerunner to the euro was designed to avoid sharp currency fluctuations and high inflation, and for years did rather well.

Eight countries initially joined: France, West Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands. As a traditionally strong currency in a country of low and stable inflation, the West German deutschmark (DM) acted as the de facto anchor.

France even coined a new phrase for the effect of the ERM on its national currency. “Franc fort” or “strong franc” was not only a homage to the strong anchor but also a cheeky reference to Germany’s financial heartland.

Enter the British

The British famously stayed out of the ERM during the 1980s because Margaret Thatcher didn’t want monetary policy subordinated to Brussels. When she finally agreed to join in October 1990 in the dying days of her premiership, she locked in the pound at £1.00 = DM2.95 plus or minus 6%, meaning it could fluctuate between DM2.77 and DM3.13.

The nation had just entered a recession, however. With high inflation, high interest rates, high government budget deficits, a collapsing housing market and low competitiveness, traders became increasingly doubtful about the Bank of England’s ability to defend the DM2.77 floor.

To rub salt in the wounds, West German premier Helmut Kohl had generously offered a 1:1 conversion rate for East Germans converting East German marks to Deutschmarks following the German reunification in 1990. This spurred inflation in Germany, and the Bundesbank responded by raising interest rates.

The Deutschmark grew stronger as a result, making it harder for the pound and other currencies to stay in their bands. Nonetheless, Thatcher’s successor, John Major, committed to defending the pound at all costs. These were still the days when decisions on interest rates were ultimately taken by the government and not the Bank of England.

After weeks of mounting pressure, on the morning of September 16 1992, the Bank of England was forced to unexpectedly raise interest rates from 10% to 12%. Rates had been at these levels in 1988-91 to counteract a boom, but a raise was the last thing the economy needed during a recession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcUfw_0hwYbMhZ00
Norman Lamont. Allstar Picture Library Ltd

Currency traders were unconvinced that raising rates would work and redoubled their bets that the band would not hold. And even when the Bank desperately announced that afternoon that it would raise interest rates to 15%, it did not revive the pound. At 7pm the game was up: Chancellor Norman Lamont announced Britain would leave the ERM.

The pound now returned to “floating”. Or more precisely, it sank like a stone, falling from above US$2 to below US$1.50 in the coming weeks. The whole event dealt a huge credibility blow to the ruling Conservatives. George Soros, a leading currency trader, reportedly made £1 billion betting against sterling.

Central bank independence

Black Wednesday can be placed alongside other watersheds in contemporary British-European political history such as opting out of the euro, not signing up to the Schengen area of free movement of people, and, of course, Brexit.

Yet from an economic perspective, its ramifications are arguably unique. The crisis, which also saw the Italian, Swedish and Finnish currencies coming under pressure, led to a consensus that central banks should become independent from their governments and focus on inflation and essentially nothing else.

The Bank of England officially became responsible for targeting inflation in October 1992, before being granted independence in 1997 under Tony Blair’s administration. The European Central Bank (ECB), modelled mainly on the Bundesbank, focused just on targeting inflation from its inception in 1999, and many others have followed suit.

But the true legacy of Black Wednesday is that it was the day the state fought the markets, and the markets won. Financial markets grasped power, and few have dared to challenge them since.

The new rulers

There are, of course, other events that symbolise the rise of market-oriented thinking: Thatcher’s “big bang” deregulation of the City of London in 1986, the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and arguably even Blair’s election win in 1997. But the timing of Black Wednesday was perfect. The ideological and institutional foundations for free markets had been laid.

Capital had been allowed to flow across borders. Financial innovation had ensured the markets had grown just large enough to be reckoned with. Once they struck the heart of the establishment that September in 1992, it killed off any idea that they could be tamed by democratic means.

They went on to grow ever larger and more powerful, evolving into machines that provide immediate unsentimental verdicts on the history politicians and policymakers are trying to write. It has become hopeless to fight back because the markets are deemed “right”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3vkx_0hwYbMhZ00
The era of trader dominance had begun. John Sturrock/Alamy

Politicians instead compete to please these new rulers. Look no further than former Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning that Liz Truss’s campaign promises would see the markets losing faith in the UK economy. He may not have persuaded voters, but Truss will undoubtedly change tack if there are signs that investors are losing faith in her policies.

It has become, to paraphrase the late philosopher Mark Fisher, easier to imagine an end to the world than an end of the rule of the markets. If I had to pick one day in history to symbolise the supremacy of markets over states and democracies, Black Wednesday would be the one.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

A £15 national minimum wage won’t tackle the cost of living crisis — an economist explains why

Since it was introduced 23 years ago, the national minimum wage has raised the incomes of millions of Britons and reduced inequality. Everyone loves it. For Labour politicians it’s a tool to reduce inequality, while for Conservatives it’s a way to force businesses to take on some of the burden of the welfare system. Technocrats get a sound policy based on impartial evidence, some of it provided by labour economists like me.
BUSINESS
The Conversation UK

The cost of living crisis has been many years in the making – but politicians on both sides ignore this

Fears over the cost of living have reached new highs in the UK after power regulator Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap will nearly double from October to cost the average household £3,549 a year. There has been much discussion about what the government needs to do to help people and businesses this winter, but the crisis is still being presented as a short-term problem that will ease in due course.
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

UK energy crisis: why rationing is likely to happen this winter, whether Liz Truss likes it or not

In the 1970s, the UK government used a series of planned blackouts to manage energy shortages. The result was a three-day week for commercial use of electricity, with work and leisure often happening by torch or candlelight. Without widespread demand reduction to tackle the impact of high gas prices, European countries could be forced to take similar action this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Lamont
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Helmut Kohl
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Tony Blair
The Conversation UK

How the UK energy crisis plan will affect bills and price inflation — an economist explains

A rapid rise in energy prices for households and businesses this year has led the UK government to outline its energy price guarantee plan, designed to ensure a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 annually for two years from October 1 2022. Businesses will have their energy costs guaranteed for six months from the same date. After this, the government says it will target “vulnerable sectors” such as hospitality with more help, but has not yet provided more details.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Free Markets#Economy#European Central Bank#Interest Rates#Black Wednesday#British#Dresdner Bank#West German
The Conversation UK

Energy price freezes and business support are sticking plasters – here’s how to protect UK families and companies from future crises

The UK is bracing itself for a dark winter following the recent announcement of an 80% increase in the government’s energy price cap from October 1 2022. This will raise the annual bill for an average UK household to £3,549. The cap is expected to go up again by up to 50% in January 2023, and some forecasters even fear bills could almost top £8,000 by the end of that year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia moves to formally annex swathes of Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war.
POLITICS
The Conversation UK

Liz Truss’s energy plan freezes bills – but leaves dysfunctional market intact

The energy payments package announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss tackles one immediate problem: it heads off soaring household energy bills by capping them at around £2,500 a year until 2024 and offers to hold down prices for businesses. Essentially, the government will cover a sizeable share of your energy bill for two years by paying energy supply companies the difference between their wholesale costs (at which they buy energy in bulk) and those capped consumer prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Netherlands
The Conversation UK

Ukraine recap: Ukraine launches major counteroffensive as Mikhail Gorbachev dies, opposing the war to the last

The death this week of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who presided over its disintegration at the end of the 1980s, prompted an avalanche of tributes. These came mainly from outside Russia – where he was viewed with considerable ambivalence by much of the population who blame him for the mess they find themselves in. His reputation was also tarnished in a number of former Soviet satellites, where he used troops to put down nationalist demonstrations with considerable loss of life.
POLITICS
The Conversation UK

Ethereum: second biggest cryptocurrency to cut energy use by over 99%, but the industry still has a long way to go

Cryptocurrencies use an eye-watering amount of energy. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, uses an estimated 78 terawatt hours of electricity each year, comparable to the power consumption of Chile. Ethereum has announced plans to rid itself of the energy-intensive code that has long muddied crypto’s environmental image, and cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation UK

Quarter Life series: how we secured new republishing partners

Early in 2022, the Conversation created a small, multidisciplinary team of editors and audience development staff to target younger professionals based throughout the UK. As part of this work, we started a series called Quarter Life. From the challenges of beginning a career and taking care of your mental health to the excitement of starting a family, this series explores many crucial questions and brings informed answers to people navigating this period of their lives. You may have read our articles on quiet quitting, renters’ rights, and what is normal baby sleep?
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

Ukraine: how the UK press reported the Nazi invasion 1941-45

During the second world war there were notable exceptions to the at times slavish patriotic devotion the press showed to the government line. Weekly political titles such as New Statesman and Nation, the Spectator and the Economist challenged government policy more consistently than daily newspapers. These titles were read by...
POLITICS
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy