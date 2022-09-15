ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Shannon Oliver Drops New Music

Shannon Oliver AKA Rubber Ducky. and is from Jemison Alabama. He is a husband to the wonderful Aleisha Oliver and a father to the fabulous five kids, Yasmine Shaunell Jerrell Jaden and Jaicee. He is a licensed minister on June 28, 2009, and was ordained December 2012. Oliver became a member the renowned Christian fraternity Gamma Phi Delta Christian Fraternity Incorporated in the year of 2008 on the campus of Troy University, where he was sharpened as a Christian and eventually became a man who wanted to live for God. He is now a coach and teacher at Dallas County High School where he shapes the minds of youth through music, sports and education.
JEMISON, AL
Praise 93.3

Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama

We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "$30K Workday Payday" Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

