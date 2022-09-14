ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

The Voice of the Arrows

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9DtM_0hwYb7Xv00

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Danny Davis enters his 43rd year as the Clinton High School football public address announcer.

Davis began his career with the school back in 1980.

Over the year, Davis has seen numerous historic moments including the 2016 state championship season for the Arrows led by Cam Akers.

To see the full story of Danny Davis you can see the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

