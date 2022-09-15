ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success

True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Viola Davis
ABC News

Review: 'The Woman King' is indelible and truly inspiring

Black women only -- no white saviors need apply. That's the unwritten mission statement behind "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis in a performance brimming over with ferocity and feeling. Having wowed audiences at the Toronto Film Festival, this historical epic is now at a theater near you where it delivers both the action and the artistic goods.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Peacock Murder Mystery Series to Bring Phantom of the Opera to TV in Unexpected Way

Andrew Lloyd Webber and former NBC chief Robert Greenblatt are bringing Phantom of the Opera to Peacock -- in a surprising way. Currently in development for Peacock, The Show Must Go On will mark the first time Webber's interpretation of Phantom is being used for TV. Zoey's Extraordinary Playbook creator Austin Winsberg and The Tannenbaum Company, who produced that series, are teaming with Greenblatt and Webber to develop the Lionsgate Television series, with Universal TV co-prducing and Richard Shepard on board to direct the pilot. The series won't just be about the traditional Phantom, though; it's more about showbiz-adjacent mysteries more generally.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war

The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Maternity#The Woman King#Martial Arts#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#African#The Dahomey Amazons
The Guardian

See How They Run review – a starry, theatrical Agatha Christie romp

The witty, pre-pandemic Daniel Craig vehicle Knives Out whetted an appetite once more for spoofing Agatha Christie. Queue-jumping that film’s sequel (due out later this year) is this rival meta-spoof, the feature debut of Tom George, whose imaginative BBC Three Cotswolds slacker comedy This Country offers few hints that a postwar, London-set whodunnit might be George’s next achievement. See How They Run ponders that cornerstone – or millstone – of the Christie legacy, her tourist bucket-listed play The Mousetrap, focusing on 1953 plans to turn it into a movie despite Christie’s contractual stipulation that it not be filmed until its theatrical run is over (it’s still on to this day). But the planned film is thwarted anyway when its appointed director, Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), is murdered in the theatre’s costume room.
MOVIES
psychologytoday.com

The Psychopath as Hero

It's so easy for a moviegoer to slip into a darkened theatre and watch movies like Psycho, The Red Dragon, Seven, and the Silence of the Lambs, maybe even identifying with how psychopaths live out their grotesque, secret, and compelling revenge. We watched, eyes wide open, fascinated, almost embarrassed to enjoy what our own conscience forbids.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Review: Rian Johnson Peels Back the Layers in a Masterful Whodunit | TIFF 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all about disruptors. As a character states in the film, disrupters are those who break from the norm, those who take something people are already growing tired of, and prepare the world for the next better step. There are few greater disrupters working in modern cinema than Rian Johnson, the writer-director who combined noir with teen drama in Brick, showed a whole new side of a beloved sci-fi franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and reconfigured what we expect from murder mystery films with Knives Out. In Glass Onion, Johnson once more proves himself to be a disruptor, again upending expectations in this second Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery, making an even bigger, more ambitious, and, somehow, even more entertaining whodunit than the previous film.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Romain Gavras: ‘My dad fed me Tarkovsky from the age of seven’

Costa-Gavras’s children were his greatest production; weaned on the classics, schooled in the arthouse. The renowned Greek director forbade trash entertainment and would instead treat his offspring to the best of world cinema: Bergman and Kurosawa, masterpiece after masterpiece. Never mind that the kids were barely out of short trousers and struggled to read the subtitles that scrolled across the screen. In the end, no surprise, it became a borderline ordeal.
MOVIES
Variety

Sacheen Littlefeather Reflects on 1973 Oscars: ‘I Did Not Do This Totally for Marlon … I Did This for Native People Everywhere’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sacheen Littlefeather made Oscars history in 1973 when she became the first Native woman to stand on stage at the awards ceremony. When Marlon Brando was named best actor for “The Godfather,” Littlefeather declined the prize on behalf of him, as he had boycotted the Oscars in protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. Met with both boos and cheers, she was escorted off the stage. But her 60-second Oscar speech was life-changing for her, as well as others. “He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award,” Littlefeather said to an audience of millions in her 1973 speech. “And the...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland

One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Marilyn Monroe haunted set of Blonde movie & her ghost still wanders around Hollywood, says medium to the stars

SCREEN icon Marilyn Monroe's spirit was with actress Ana de Armas on the set of new Hollywood biopic Blonde and she's apparently happy and flourishing from beyond the grave. That is the insight from medium to the stars and TV personality Patti Negri, who claims Marilyn enjoys "floating" around Hollywood hotspots she frequented, including the famous Roosevelt Hotel.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

First Listen: Samara Joy Gets “Misty” on beautiful interpretation

September 16, 2022 – Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the gifted new jazz vocalist, Samara Joy, then 21 years old, who wowed us with her independent, eponymous debut album. Her ascent since that time has been rapid and much deserved: Her artistry has made her an in-demand live performer, having now played clubs and festivals worldwide, and she has been signed by Verve, a label that knows how to nurture a young talent like hers.
MUSIC
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Hustle and Bustle. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

Comments / 0

Community Policy