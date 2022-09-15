ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Halloween Ends Clip Finally Features Laurie And Allyson Together

By Corey Chichizola
 2 days ago
The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with fans enjoying its current renaissance. The success of the genre has resulted in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters, a trend that was at least partially started by the wild success of the 2018 Halloween movie . David Gordon Green’s current trilogy will come to an end with Halloween Ends , and a new clip finally features Laurie and Allyson sharing the screen together.

Anticipation for Halloween Ends is building, partly because it’s expected to be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final performance as Laurie Strode. The movie will arrive in theaters and streaming on Peacock before we know it, but the footage has been fairly limited. A new teaser recently arrived on Twitter , which shows Curtis’ final girl Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson sharing some scenes. Check it out below,

The Strode women are back, and preparing to have a reunion with the villainous Michael Myers. While the overall plot of Halloween Ends is still being kept under wraps, this quick new clip of Laurie and Allyson together is sure to excite the hardcore fans of the franchie. After all, the first trailer only featured a quick glimpse at Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter.

This new Halloween Ends teaser puts Andi Matichak’s Allyson front and center, giving proper attention to this new character that has been at the front of the current trilogy’s narrative. She hits a few keys on the piano, which makes way for John Carpenter’s beloved musical theme for the franchise. After we see brief glimpses of a few of Michael Myers’ victims , before we see Laurie And Allyson talking about The Shape. Jamie Lee Curtis wonders out loud:

Maybe the only way he can die is if I die too.

Shortly after this musing, the Halloween Ends trailer features footage of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers coming to blows. This is a battle scene that’s been used throughout the movie’s marketing campaign, and it looks like it’ll have nods to John Carpenter’s original movie with easter eggs like the use of a knitting needle . As a reminder, you can re-watch the first trailer below,

In all of the trailers for Halloween Ends , one actor has been noticeably missing : The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards. The reality TV star reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Kills , and was one of the few cast members to survive their encounter with Michael Myers. While Richards will appear in the upcoming threequel, we haven’t seen hide nor hair of Lindsey so far.

Halloween Ends will arrive in theaters and Peacock on October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

