Texas State

Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
The Associated Press

Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public’s view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law. She stressed that she was not talking about any particular decision or even a string of rulings with which she disagreed. Still, her remarks were similar to points made in dissenting opinions she wrote or contributed to in recent months, including in the abortion case.
eenews.net

D.C. Circuit leans toward FERC in NEPA dispute

Federal judges Wednesday pressed energy regulators for an update on their plans to use a contested metric to evaluate the costs of spewing planet-warming emissions from natural gas projects. During oral arguments over the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s assessment of the climate risks of a liquefied natural gas export facility...
The Associated Press

GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he’ll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The GOP’s nominee for Nevada governor said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Joe Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, told reporters while campaigning in the state with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
CoinDesk

Welcome to the Post-Merge Era in Crypto

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. At 2:44 a.m. ET Thursday, Ethereum successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. On today’s show, NLW breaks down what that means for the network’s security and economics and looks at the political dimensions that could impact Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry.
CoinDesk

Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
eenews.net

Sacketts seek new WOTUS test. It may not help them.

In three weeks, an Idaho couple will make their case to the Supreme Court that EPA improperly claimed oversight of a wetland on their property — a move that has for 15 years halted construction of their dream home near idyllic Priest Lake. But some legal observers note that...
Reason.com

Justice Kagan Enters the Debate on the National Injunction

Justice Kagan was interviewed today at Northwestern Law School, and she addressed the national injunction. Here's the account by Josh Gerstein of Politico, which leaves no doubt about where she stands:. During her remarks on Wednesday in a conversation with Northwestern Law Dean Hari Osofsky, Kagan took a notably hostile...
CoinDesk

The Merge Opens a New Era for the Ethereum Blockchain; Crypto Regulation Turf War

"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including the Ethereum Merge that transitioned the world's second-largest blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman's testimony in front of the Senate Agriculture Committee, in which Rostin Behnam said the agency is the “right regulator” to oversee digital assets trading.
The Independent

DOJ appeals ruling preventing it from using seized Trump Mar-a-Lago documents amid special master process

The Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge’s ruling restricting it from using classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. In an evening filing, the DOJ asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a partial stay of a lower court ruling barring investigators from using the materials they seized in an August FBI search of the former president’s home until a court-appointed special master could review the documents.
