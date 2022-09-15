Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Jail project progressing
Construction on a new Knox County Jail is moving along. First City News spoke with sheriff Doug Vantlin about where the building of the new jail and community corrections facility stands. He says crews are making good progress. The jail is being built in three phases. The first phase is...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County woman recognized for public service
A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
vincennespbs.org
NOW HIRING: PRODUCER/DIRECTOR
Vincennes University’s PBS affiliate station Vincennes PBS / WVUT is looking for a Producer/Director with an excellent set of broadcasting skills to enhance our studio broadcasts and in-the-field video productions. The Producer/Director has a passion for broadcast television with skillsets centered on videography, editing, producing and directing. This position will work closely with other production and station employees in a quick-paced environment working on daily deadlines.
vincennespbs.org
Local discussion aims to combat vaping in Indiana
Two southern Indiana organizations teamed up to educate the public about the dangers of electronic cigarettes. The Knox and Daviess County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation coalitions are hosting a “Community Conversation.”. It will take place on Tuesday, September 20, in Washington. During the conversation, organizers will share recently collected...
vincennespbs.org
Teenage pedestrian hit by car
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45PM on US-41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
vincennespbs.org
You can help support Suicide Prevention
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. And to help bring awareness to this cause and lend a sense of community here in Vincennes, the Vincennes University Counseling Center is hosting the Knox County Suicide Prevention Walk. The free event is happening Saturday, September 17 and you can sign up either...
vincennespbs.org
Red died a quarter century ago
Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.
vincennespbs.org
Residential TIF one step away from approval
The creation of a Residential TIF zone in Vincennes took another step forward today. A TIF or Tax Increment Finance Zone is a financing tool that local governments use to fund economic development and infrastructure. The principal is based on capturing future increased tax dollars generated within the zone due...
vincennespbs.org
Local clinic offers flu shots
We’re heading into the fall months which means its time to start thinking about flu shots. Good Samaritan Hospital is offering drive-thru vaccine clinics for adults ages 19 and older. Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 6, which is the first date for the clinic. Good Sam officials says...
vincennespbs.org
vincennespbs.org
Abortion in Indiana now illegal
Indiana’s controversial abortion ban law goes into effect today. It bans most abortions except in cases of rape and incest before the 10th week of pregnancy and if the mother’s life is in danger. State Senator and democrat Shelli Yoder talking to WISH-TV. She thinks the new law...
vincennespbs.org
VU student’s attacker sentenced to 80 years.
A man connected to a local home invasion was sentenced to 80 years in prison. In August, a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for burglary resulting in bodily injury and criminal deviate sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 years on each count and will serve the time consecutively. The...
