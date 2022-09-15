Saturday marks 25 years since one of Vincennes favorites sons passed away. Comedian/Actor/TV Personality Red Skelton died September 17th 1997. The Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy on the Vincennes University Campus unveils a new exhibit this weekend that will run through November marking the anniversary and also celebrating the life of Red’s only daughter, Valentina, who died back in April of this year at the age of 74.

