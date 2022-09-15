ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Texts show Mississippi governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

JACKSON, Miss. — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation's poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was "on board" with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
