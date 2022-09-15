ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces support for migrant families arriving at Martha’s Vineyard

“Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts among state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for these men, women and children. Governor Charlie Baker also plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort.
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?

On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard

BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive

BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
