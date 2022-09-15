Read full article on original website
“Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating efforts among state and local officials to ensure access to food, shelter and essential services for these men, women and children. Governor Charlie Baker also plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort.
Today, Governor Charlie Baker issued the following statement on the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday:. “On behalf of the Commonwealth, I thank everyone on the ground who quickly came together to provide assistance on the Vineyard. The Commonwealth has many resources for assisting individuals that arrive...
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and fellow members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation on Friday called for a federal investigation into Florida’s unexpected transfer of about 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week. Lawmakers, in a letter sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of...
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office is reviewing a letter from a group of so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that accuses her office of taking unconstitutional action against them. The letter asks Healey to rescind an advisory her office issued this summer saying the centers may mislead patients about abortion. The...
BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
Massachusetts residents will see tax relief starting in November, the Baker administration said Friday as officials prepare to dole out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues as required by a 1980s law that scrambled Beacon Hill lawmakers’ attempt earlier this summer to provide urgent financial aid amid skyrocketing inflation.
House candidate Cyril Aures, a first-time House candidate, and Rep. James Allard, running for his third term, talked issues outside the polls in Chichester on primary day. Allard lost his seat. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There's a growing feeling of fall in the air this morning — not to mention the look of winter atop Mount Washington.
LACONIA, N.H. — Electronic ballots counters from Laconia’s Ward One and Hopkinton were being audited Thursday. New Hampshire’s Secretary of State David Scanlan said the point of the audit, which is now required by law, is to test the system for the general election. He said the...
State Auditor Suzanne Bump her office determined that $2.94 in state tax revenue must go back to taxpayers. It seems that Massachusetts taxpayers will be getting $2.94 billion back from the state thanks to an obscure 1986 law that limits how much money can be held in the state’s coffers, The Boston Globe reported.
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
In November, approximately 3.6 million taxpayers will be receiving a refund from the state's excess tax revenue.
In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
