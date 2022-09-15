Markets are once again shocked that inflation hasn't peaked and the Fed isn't pivoting

Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
CNBC
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. related investing news. "We'll definitely have a recession...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion
The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
