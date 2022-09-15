Queens robbery: Armed trio holds up store in South Ozone Park

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Three armed men, one of whom wore a “Scream” mask and carried what police described as an apparent assault rifle, robbed a South Ozone Park store Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The trio stormed into the shop on 109th Avenue near 135th Street around 5:55 p.m., held workers and patrons at gunpoint, and demanded their cellphones, officials said.

The group grabbed four phones, as well as $3,000 from the register, then fled in a black Mazda 3 sedan, police said. No injuries were reported in the hold-up.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the trio jogging from their car into the store, then holding employees and customers at gunpoint.

Two of the crooks wore dark face masks and carried handguns, while the third wore a yellow and gray jacket, a mask styled after the Ghostface character from the “Scream” horror movie franchise, and carried what the NYPD said appeared to be an assault rifle. The suspects are believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.