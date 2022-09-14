ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good

The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
Wake Up Wyoming

What Issue Most Affects Wyoming Residents In 2022?

The November 8 general election is now less than two months away. As the voting time approaches, what issue is most on your mind?. While gas prices are slowly edging downwards, inflation is still a big problem. The inflation rate across the country hasn't been this high since the early 1980s. That hits Wyoming just as it does the rest of the country.
Wake Up Wyoming

Touron Claims ‘I Will Never Visit Wyoming Again!’

Back in January of 2022 Edwhip Nerklemyer loaded his SUV and told the wife and kids to hop in. Edwhip had been married for a number of years, happily, and has 4 daughters. They were all tired of the noise and congestion of the city and wanted to try something different.
Wake Up Wyoming

TWO Wyoming Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Today, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized 297 schools for 2022, including TWO schools in Wyoming, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Wyoming schools named...
Wake Up Wyoming

Infighting Is Tearing The Wyoming GOP Apart

The Wyoming Republican Party is at war with itself. In the latest strike, the party will consider censuring one of the state’s most prominent legislators at its State Central Committee meeting this weekend. The last time they censured somebody it was Wyoming Representative to the U.S. House Liz Cheney....
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Ranked as One of the Worst States for Vaccination Rates

A vast majority of Wyoming residents have been very outspoken when it comes to their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines. That's why it comes as no surprise that a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked the Cowboy State near the bottom on their "2022’s States that Vaccinate the Most". As a matter of fact, out of all fifty states and the District of Columbia, Wyoming ranked 43rd overall.
Wake Up Wyoming

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
Wake Up Wyoming

Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Wake Up Wyoming

