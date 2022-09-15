ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
KTUL

Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
NewsBreak
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
blackchronicle.com

Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust. - Advertisement - In July, investigators began targeting a drug trafficking operation that was moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma. “The...
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
