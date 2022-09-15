Read full article on original website
‘It’s killing our children’: Oklahoma fights back on Fentanyl
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
KTUL
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
KTUL
Experts disagree with classifying fentanyl as 'weapon of mass destruction'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of 18 states asking President Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. It’s an unusual request for an unusually dangerous drug. When one hears the phrase “weapon of mass destruction,” they typically think of mushroom clouds, not pills...
Oklahoma AG wants fentanyl named ‘weapon of mass destruction’
Oklahoma is joining several other states to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
foxwilmington.com
Oklahoma Toddler Found Dead Less Than 12 Hours After Being Reported Missing: Officials
An Oklahoma toddler was found dead less than a day after he escaped his home in the middle of the night, according to officials. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported to have left his home between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, according to local reports. An Ashanti...
KHBS
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m. Thursday, a 10-day challenge...
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
KTUL
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole file petition for clemency
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency on Friday. The petition asks the Pardon and Parole Board and Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant Cole clemency and commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. The clemency petition describes Cole as “a frail,...
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
blackchronicle.com
Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust. - Advertisement - In July, investigators began targeting a drug trafficking operation that was moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma. “The...
KOCO
From the KOCO Archives: HoHo the Clown at the Oklahoma State Fair
The annual Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing! Did you know KOCO 5's HoHo the Clown used to visit Oklahomans at the fair?
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KTUL
Crews busy inspecting amusement rides for safety ahead of Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews are working to inspect amusement rides, making sure they're safe before the state fair kicks off Thursday. Oklahoma is one of only a handful of states that has state inspectors for rides. They've been out checking safety features since Sunday. The fair also has...
KTUL
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
