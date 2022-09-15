Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Montgomery Council launches probe of official who kept well-stocked bar in his office
The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission headquarters in downtown Wheaton. Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson is under scrutiny after an inspector general’s report about alcohol use in his office after hours. Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission photo. The Montgomery County Council will conduct an inquiry of a...
mocoshow.com
Gov. Hogan: Korea’s UNDBIO to Open New U.S. R&D Headquarters in Montgomery County
Per Governor Hogan: The governor highlighted the announcement that UNDBIO—a Korean pharmaceutical company with unique proprietary insulin production technology—has leased 25,000 square feet of laboratory space in Rockville and committed $100 million for the research and development and preliminary production of insulin. The company has signed a lease with Twinlabs—a Rockville life science real estate company—to develop a state-of-the-art lab where scientists will produce insulin samples that will require U.S. FDA approval, and eventually enter the U.S. and global markets.
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethesdamagazine.com
County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council
Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
bethesdamagazine.com
Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council
Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council. County Council Vice President Evan Glass was first in the Democratic primary for an at-large council seat, topping a list of eight candidates. Glass said the new council, given that all the Democratic primary winners prevail in the general election, will...
Maryland gubernatorial hopefuls discuss crime, solutions to keep, recruit officers
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crime has been a vexing problem in pockets of the state and has become an important issue in the Maryland governor’s race. Cities like Baltimore have struggled to deal with murders and other violent crimes, while Prince George’s County has had its own serious and deadly crime spikes. DC News […]
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
WJLA
DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract
WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WSET
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
bethesdamagazine.com
WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Mississippi
WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Jackson, Mississippi. Engineers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the water authority for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, are on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, working to get clean water for the community. An advisory warning residents of Jackson to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAMU
After a tragedy, one woman is fighting for suicide barriers on a D.C. bridge
Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams,...
WTOP
A massive new sewer tunnel in Alexandria hopes to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
timesvirginian.com
Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach
According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
WTOP
Prince William Co. planning officials recommend data center proposal
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The first Battle of Pageland Lane ended in favor of landowners, but both sides will regroup before the final decisive battle. Early Thursday morning, the Prince William...
Washington Examiner
Soros DA thrown off another case
It’s encouraging to see a “Soros DA” get her comeuppance, especially when it’s for malicious prosecution of parents who assert their rights. It happened earlier this month in Loudoun County, Virginia, but it doesn’t happen often enough. All across the county, district attorneys elected with...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Comments / 0