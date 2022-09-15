ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Montgomery Council launches probe of official who kept well-stocked bar in his office

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission headquarters in downtown Wheaton. Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson is under scrutiny after an inspector general’s report about alcohol use in his office after hours. Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission photo. The Montgomery County Council will conduct an inquiry of a...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Gov. Hogan: Korea’s UNDBIO to Open New U.S. R&D Headquarters in Montgomery County

Per Governor Hogan: The governor highlighted the announcement that UNDBIO—a Korean pharmaceutical company with unique proprietary insulin production technology—has leased 25,000 square feet of laboratory space in Rockville and committed $100 million for the research and development and preliminary production of insulin. The company has signed a lease with Twinlabs—a Rockville life science real estate company—to develop a state-of-the-art lab where scientists will produce insulin samples that will require U.S. FDA approval, and eventually enter the U.S. and global markets.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Roanoke Star

Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy

Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
State
Washington State
City
North Potomac, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
bethesdamagazine.com

County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council

Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council

Evan Glass discusses future of next potential County Council. County Council Vice President Evan Glass was first in the Democratic primary for an at-large council seat, topping a list of eight candidates. Glass said the new council, given that all the Democratic primary winners prevail in the general election, will...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#Board Of Elections#The U S Army
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC teachers union to urge public to push Bowser administration for a new contract

WASHINGTON (7News) — With negotiations between the city and the Washington Teachers Union seemingly at an impasse, the teachers announced Friday they’re launching a lobbying campaign at the popular H Street Festival on Saturday. They will don their red union T-shirts and distribute a thousand books to kids while urging the parents and others to push the Bowser administration to negotiate a new contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Mississippi

WSSC engineers helping in effort for clean water in Jackson, Mississippi. Engineers from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, the water authority for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, are on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, working to get clean water for the community. An advisory warning residents of Jackson to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAMU

After a tragedy, one woman is fighting for suicide barriers on a D.C. bridge

Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
WASHINGTON, DC
timesvirginian.com

Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Soros DA thrown off another case

It’s encouraging to see a “Soros DA” get her comeuppance, especially when it’s for malicious prosecution of parents who assert their rights. It happened earlier this month in Loudoun County, Virginia, but it doesn’t happen often enough. All across the county, district attorneys elected with...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy