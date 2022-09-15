Urbana embraces immigrants with ‘Welcoming Week’: How you can have coffee with a mayor

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This fundraising goes toward a handful of different areas at the Alzheimer’s Association. What’s most notable is resources for respite for caregivers, a 24/7 hotline for people to call if they have questions and perhaps most importantly, it goes toward clinical trials/research for a cure.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO