Urbana, IL

Urbana embraces immigrants with ‘Welcoming Week’: How you can have coffee with a mayor

By Madison Chaney
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

(WCIA) – Urbana mayor Diane Marlin came on The Morning Show this morning to discuss “Welcoming Week” in Urbana. She mentioned one event going on today which is Coffee With A Mayor. That will start at 9:30 this morning and runs until 11:00 AM. If you are interested in participating in other activities, you can find a schedule of events here .

