ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith Compares Clerks 3 To Top Gun: Maverick, And His Reasons Make Sense

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VB3ok_0hwYZgaN00

Kevin Smith returns to his ViewAskew universe this week by also returning to the location that started it all: the New Jersey convenience store that serves as the setting for the Clerks franchise. Clerks III catches back up with Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) as they cope with the latter suffering a devastating heart attack. So much of it is modeled around Smith’s personal experience with the widowmaker that almost claimed his life. But during a recent appearance on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast , Smith also compared Clerks III to the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick , and his reasoning makes a lot of sense.

Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick remains the story of the movie year . Tom Cruise revived a long-dormant franchise but breathed new life into the formula by inviting fresh faces in a handsome cast, and allowing technology to amplify the action set pieces that are integral to a Top Gun movie. Basically, the team behind Top Gun: Maverick knew which buttons to push to make emotional connections with its audience, and Kevin Smith thinks that he has the same grip on Clerks III . As he joked to ReelBend :

We’re certainly not gonna do Maverick business. But I do feel like we're tapping into the same thing that made that successful. I don't mean Tom Cruise, obviously. He's the number one component. But there was a nostalgia, sentimentality factor at work with it that benefited from that move, that pushed it over the edge. It didn't just play like a normal Tom Cruise blockbuster. People kept going back, and there's a reason for that. It made them fucking feel something. If you can make them feel something? … In the case of Top Gun: Maverick, they were going for a Top Gun sequel, and in the process, they got something a little extra. Now they'll follow you to the ends of the Earth. And so, same thing with us. I've been warning people for months. I'm like, ‘It's a funny movie, but bring your tissues.’ And people are like,’Why? Because you're gonna jerk off?’ I'm like, ‘Yes. And then you will cry into the same tissue. It’s gonna be very awkward.’ But yes, it's an emotional affair.

Kevin Smith is going for the heart strings in Clerks III . Which makes sense, given that his recent heart attack prompted him to finally buckle down and make this sequel, so he could bring the Clerks saga to a close. Saga? OK, that’s generous, but the commitment that Smith’s fans have to these storylines and this universe is complete and total, and they will – as Smith comments – follow him to the ends of the Earth until he’s finished telling these stories.

Smith isn’t finished. He’s about to move on to a sequel to his bizarre movie Tusk , and he told the ReelBlend guys that he’d even like Johnny Depp to return for the sequel. Here, listen to our complete conversation with Kevin Smith. He’s always a fantastic guest!

And in the meantime, Clerks III is playing in theaters now as part of a week-long Fathom event. After that, Smith will take the show on the road, and might be coming to a city near you, so check him out if he’s anywhere near you.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Brian O'halloran
Person
Jeff Anderson
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Clerks#Top Gun#Film Star#Viewaskew#Reelblend
Cinemablend

The Resident's Conrad Made A Game-Changing Choice To Start Season 6, But Will It Actually Stick?

Warning: SPOILERS ARE AHEAD for the Season 6 premiere of The Resident on Fox, called “Two Hearts.”. The Resident returned for the sixth season with an intense premiere that definitely didn’t let the characters celebrate their latest accomplishments for too long. After an extremely risky surgery to try and save Padma’s twins (not to mention her life as well when the situation worsened) and a mysterious neuro case that saw Conrad combine forces with both Cade and Billie, there’s plenty to think about. “Two Hearts” also answered the question left over from the Season 5 finale after Emily VanCamp’s return: which woman would Conrad choose to start a relationship? Now that we have the answer, the question is whether or not it will stick.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Stephen King Has Named The Best Limited Series He's Seen In 2022, And It's Currently Streaming

Stephen King has been watching a lot of great television in 2022. He kicked off the year back in January sharing love for the freshman series Yellowjackets; he called Severance the "coolest, loopiest" show of the spring; he dubbed Shining Girls as being "exactly what streaming is made for;" and just a few weeks ago, he hailed the work done on Black Bird. That's quite a lot of praise being thrown around for a lot of great projects – but now he has offered what is arguably his highest complement for a 2022 original, as he has named Five Days At Memorial as the best limited series he's seen this year.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy