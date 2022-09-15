Read full article on original website
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Ricky Steamboat To Return To The Ring During 11/27 Big Time Wrestling Event In Raleigh, NC
Ricky Steamboat will return to the ring one more time on November 27, 2022. Ricky the Dragon Steamboat is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers in the history of professional wrestling. Known for his matches against names like Ric Flair and Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat also had elevating the careers of Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.FOLLOW LIVE: Canelo vs GGG 3 – Latest fight updatesIn 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a...
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
Matt Hardy Teases 'New' Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited debut in AEW back in March, but unfortunately for the "Charismatic Enigma," his run with the company was short-lived when he fell into legal trouble, getting arrested for a DUI in June. The unfortunate situation with Jeff cost him and his brother Matt a chance at winning AEW tag team gold while being suspended from AEW by Tony Khan. Since then, there hasn't been much said about Jeff as he's been dealing with the situation in court dating back to early August, and his brother throughout has preached how Jeff needs to take some time to figure things out. However, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt teased the potential return of Jeff while talking with his guest Wardlow about the prospects surrounding a trio including the three of them.
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14)
AEW taped the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage on September 14 following Dynamite in Albany. The spoilers (courtesy of Bodyslam.net) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/16 (Taped On 9/14) Darby Allin def. Matt Hardy; after the match, Brody King appears after the lights turned off and came back...
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
Braun Strowman Comments On Other Companies Reaching Out Following WWE Release
Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June 2021 despite being in a high-profile WrestleMania match against Shane McMahon and challenging for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman worked with Control Your Narrative while he was a free agent and appeared at ROH Final Battle as part of a...
Madison Rayne Is Happy She Got To Wrestle In AEW, Says Coaching His Her Primary Goal Moving Forward
Madison Rayne was signed by AEW at the beginning of August as a coach for the company and quickly made her in-ring debut, wrestling on the August 5 episode of AEW Rampage. Rayne defeated Leila Grey in her debut, setting up a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Cargill was victorious in the bout. Rayne has continued to be active in the ring, appearing on AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation, and AEW Rampage.
Bianca Belair: I Always Saw Myself In Charlotte Flair, I'm Glad She's The Last One I Have To Conquer
Bianca Belair is excited to finally get the chance to defeat Charlotte Flair one day and truly sit at the top of the mountain. Bianca Belair is at the forefront of the new generation of the WWE women's division. Carrying on the work of many that came before her who laid the groundwork for the women's evolution and the handful of names that took advantage of the opportunities and rose women's wrestling to new heights, Bianca is proud to be one of the standard-bearers of WWE today.
Vic Joseph Says Fans Chanted 'Black And Gold' For Minutes After 9/13 NXT Went Off Air
NXT celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday with a special episode where fans had control. At the end of the episode, a new NXT logo with the black and gold color scheme was shown. NXT rebranded with the more colorful NXT 2.0 scheme in September 2021 after...
Good Brothers' Last Match? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/15/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 15, 2022. - IMPACT Tag Titles: Honor No More vs. Rich Swann & Josh Alexander. - X-Division Title: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada. - Moose & Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus. - Killer Kelly vs. Alisha...
Matt Hardy Says We're Getting Close To Meeting 'The New' Jeff Hardy, Is Excited To Have Him Back
Matt Hardy provides an update on Jeff Hardy during a conversation with Wardlow. Earlier this year, Matt Hardy was under the belief that 2022 would be the year he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, solidified their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time with a final run atop the AEW roster. Unfortunately, those plans did not pan out as Matt Hardy was expecting as his brother was arrested on DUI charges just days before they were set to challenge for the Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match at AEW Road Rager.
