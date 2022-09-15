Read full article on original website
Vogue
All The Notable Guests At The Queen’s State Funeral
More than 500 heads of state and dignitaries made up the 2,000 guests invited to the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey today. Among them were US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern. Other representatives from the Commonwealth were present, too, as well as British prime minister Liz Truss.
Vogue
The Final Portrait Of Queen Elizabeth II
On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a new – and final – portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Photographed by Ranald Mackechnie, it shows the late monarch in a powder blue suit, smiling from ear-to-ear. She wears her signature three-strand pearl necklace and matching earrings. Pinned to her chest is an aquamarine brooch that was a present from her father, King George VI, on her 18th birthday.
Vogue
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Take On A Key Role At The Queen’s Funeral
As world leaders descended on London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced on 18 September that Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would also be in attendance at her funeral, following the Prince and Princess of Wales up the nave of Westminster Abbey. The children will join the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, during the private committal service this afternoon, too – although whether they will take part in the latter procession is still to be decided.
Vogue
The Duchess Of Sussex Joins Other Royals For The Queen’s State Funeral
The Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family for the Queen’s state funeral today. The royal family first arrived at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, to witness the Queen’s coffin being moved to Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral service attended by 2,000 guests from around the world.
Vogue
King Charles, William And Harry Walk Behind The Queen’s Coffin At Her State Funeral
King Charles III led senior royals walking behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral today. He was joined by his siblings and his sons, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, in the procession from Westminster Hall, where the coffin has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service. It was an emotional echo of a scene from 25 years ago, when the young William and Harry walked behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin, following her tragic death in a car accident in 1997.
Vogue
How The Princess Of Wales And The Duchess Of Sussex’s Outfits Honoured The Queen At Her Funeral
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex walked into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the morning of 19 September, they did so with bowed heads, solemn faces, and wearing all black. Kate’s ensemble was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a...
Vogue
“She Once Told Me That She Doesn’t Feel Dressed Without A Bag”: The Story Behind The Queen’s Lifelong Devotion To Launer Handbags
The Queen was famously particular and consistent about what she liked and what she didn’t. Breakfast was brought to her in a Tupperware container; Her Majesty applied her own make-up; and, come evening, she enjoyed a gin and Dubonnet with ice and a lemon slice. For more than 50 years, British label Anello & Davide supplied her with the low-heel loafers she wore on state visits, royal tours and birthdays, broken in by a “flunky” to ensure they were comfortable. There wasn’t a staff member required to road-test her handbags, however – Her Majesty did that herself.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Nensi Dojaka’s Experimental SS23 Show
There’s a different mood in London this season. “We have to be respectful,” says Nensi Dojaka, alluding to the news of the Queen’s death on 8 September. Still, the former Fashion East star was a highlight on this season’s London schedule. From fresh takes on her signature dresses to the noteworthy new shoes, here’s everything to know about the spring/summer 2023 show.
Vogue
The Royal Family Shares A Moving – And Previously Unseen – Photograph Of The Queen Following Her Private Burial
Following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, watched by millions around the world, the monarch was finally laid to rest in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 September. She was buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.
Vogue
London Designers Bet Big On Fantasy Bridalwear
Here comes the… Brides were big news at London Fashion Week as young designers adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with fantastical wedding dresses. “I think I’m old-school in my approach,” says Molly Goddard, whose final bridal look was an undulating frothy tulle confection that bobbed down the polished floor in Seymour Leisure Centre – much to the delight of content creators lining the court.
Vogue
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
When Emilia Wickstead was 11 years old, she was discovered by her mother, wedged beneath a collapsed wardrobe. “I’d been moving furniture around in my bedroom,” smiles the 39-year-old, Auckland-born, West London-based fashion designer. “I was moving pieces around constantly.”. What doesn’t concuss you, seemingly, makes...
Queen’s funeral – latest: No plans yet for coronation as King Charles arrives in Balmoral
No decisions have been made over King Charles III’s coronation, a government minister has said, as the monarch flew to Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the ceremony...
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Pays Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls At The Queen’s State Funeral
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda, and when to remove it from the conversation. The Queen’s state funeral on 19 September was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorised with jewellery that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful and resolutely not about her.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Meets Ukraine’s First Lady At Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales has met the Ukrainian First Lady, Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral. The two women were photographed chatting in a drawing room at the palace ahead of a state reception hosted by King Charles III for world leaders and foreign dignitaries who have travelled to the UK from around the globe to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Delicate Netted Veil References Generations Of Royal Tradition
Like so many Windsor traditions, the practice of wearing veils at royal funerals is often traced back to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, who famously wore mourning attire for the rest of her life after her beloved husband, Prince Albert, died of typhoid at the age of 42. At the funeral of King George VI in 1952, the newly created Queen Elizabeth joined her mother and sister, Princess Margaret, in wearing heavy veils, while Queen Mary appeared in a waist-length veil to honour her late husband, King George V, in 1936.
