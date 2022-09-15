Read full article on original website
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves meet for the second time in as many days in a matchup that pits two of the better teams in the National League. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed. The Phillies were in...
Yadier Molina’s mask for record-breaking Wainwright start will hit Cardinals fans in the feels
Yadier Molina debuted a new catcher’s mask that commemorated his 325th start for the St. Louis Cardinals alongside pitcher Adam Wainwright. History is being made for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since they returned from the All-Star break. Albert Pujols’ surge post-Home Run Derby has got him close to 700 career home runs. But on Wednesday, Sept. 14, there was more history being made, as this was the 325th time that St. Louis’ battery of pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina started a game together.
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think
The Detroit Tigers made a big splash in the 2022 offseason when they signed Javier Baez to a sweet new deal. After a modestly successful 2021 campaign, the team hoped that Baez would be the key to unlocking their full potential. However, with less than a month left on the season, Detroit finds itself outside […] The post Javier Baez notches 25-25 season for Tigers, but it’s not what you think appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement
The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL・
Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming
Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for. The Astros announced that...
Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night
Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
A look at the Angels’ promising young lefties
For years, there have been commonly cited (and generally deserved/accurate) narratives surrounding the Angels: They’re squandering the primes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. They can’t keep their roster healthy. They overspend on the wrong free agents. Holy cow, do they need pitching. There’s merit to each and...
MLB・
Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern
The San Diego Padres are hanging on for dear life in the playoff race. With a 78-65 record, the Padres’ lead for the third and final NL Wild Card berth over the Milwaukee Brewers is at a mere two games. The blockbuster addition of Juan Soto near the trade deadline was supposed to catapult the […] The post Frank Thomas’ take on blockbuster Juan Soto acquisition will be cause for Padres’ concern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Shane Bieber sharp as Guardians take Game 1 from Twins
Shane Bieber picked up his 11th win of the season and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as the host Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Jose Ramirez homered and Owen Miller added a two-run single for Cleveland (78-66)...
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Yankees receive critical DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo injury updates
DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo are on the fast track to returning from the IL. New York Yankees reporter Meredith Marakovits shared a pair of promising updates on the Yankees’ sluggers. “DJ LeMahieu tracked pitches during Scott Effross live session. DJ said he also swung in the cage. Effross...
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Joe Musgrove goes to the mound for the Padres, while Zac Gallen takes the ball for the Diamondbacks. Joe Musgrove has been a very good, workmanlike pitcher for the Padres this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Chiefs players, fans react to Bosa’s “dirty” hit on Mahomes
On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.
Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night
Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 4-1. Not only was this game significant in the standings, pushing the Cardinals eight games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central, but it was also a historical outing for two Cardinals greats. Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright started their […] The post Cardinals showered Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina with ‘nasty stuff’ after historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buck Showalter, Francisco Lindor’s stern message amid Mets’ tight NL East race with Braves
By the way they have been playing recently, you could hardly tell that the New York Mets are one of the biggest World Series contenders. Getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, and making history in doing so, has been the pièce de résistance of losing amid several losses to bottom-feeding teams.
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
NFL makes $15,914 decision on Panthers’ highly-controversial Brian Burns penalty vs. Browns
As if the ending of the Carolina Panthers’ Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was not controversial enough, the NFL has now decided to add insult to injury for Carolina defensive end Brian Burns and Panthers fans everywhere. This is after the league has slapped Burns with a $15,914 fine for roughing the passer […] The post NFL makes $15,914 decision on Panthers’ highly-controversial Brian Burns penalty vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander
Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in all of baseball. The Houston Astros’ designated hitter/outfielder is a legitimate superstar at the plate. He recently proved that with a three-home run game. Each of them went over 430 feet and he added a single to go 4-4 in a 5-0 win over the Oakland […] The post Yordan Alvarez’s 3-home run game draws massive praise from Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
A pair of AL West rivals will go head-to-head out on the diamond as the Oakland Athletics make the trip to the Lone Star State to do battle with the Houston Astros. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Athletics-Astros prediction and pick will be revealed. Even though...
