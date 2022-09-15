Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Skidmore-Tynan drops opener against Taft
The dogs got the better of the cats in the season-opening showdown between the Taft Greyhounds and the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats. Taft built a 20-point advantage in the opening half and cruised to a 47-13 victory over the Bobcats at Greyhound Stadium. The Hounds scored first to go up 7-0 on...
mysoutex.com
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
mysoutex.com
Green, Gonzales pace Lady Trojans to victory
The Beeville Lady Trojans improved to 9-7 with a 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over the Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions on Aug. 23 in Kingsville. Harper Green had 12 kills and Jaida Gonzales added 11 for Beeville. Green also posted 10 digs and Gonzales recorded seven...
mysoutex.com
Trojans open season with win over Sinton
The old saying in golf that there are no pictures on the scorecard lent itself perfectly to describe Beeville’s season-opening victory over Sinton. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but, at the end of the night, Beeville finished the game with more points and moved to 1-0 on the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mysoutex.com
Three Rivers remains unbeaten
The Three Rivers Bulldogs remained unbeaten ion the season on Sept. 9 with a 42-31 non-district victory over the Taft Greyhounds in Taft. The win improved the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season. Three Rivers will host the Banquet Bulldogs (3-0) in a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Sept. 16.
mysoutex.com
Karnes City wins thrilling Battle of Highway 181
In the 103rd edition of the “Battle of Highway 181," both the Karnes City Badgers and the Kenedy Lions pushed themselves to the limit. At the end of the defensive struggle, the Badgers emerged victorious with a 21-20 comeback victory to move to 2-1 on the season. The Lions...
Banquete Bulldogs play Soluna Strong
The undefeated Banquete Bulldogs (3-0) are playing for Soluna Riddell this football season. Soluna passed away after battling Amphicrine Carcinoma.
mysoutex.com
G-P rolls to victory over Victoria East
The Gregory-Portland Wildcats went to the air on Sept. 9, scoring six of their seven touchdowns via the pass. The Wildcats and Victoria East battled back in fourth through three and half quarters before G-P scored four of the game’s final five touchdowns for the 49-28 non-district win. G-P...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mysoutex.com
Mathis edges past Odem 28-22
Lightning struck early delaying the start of the Odem Owl game against Mathis at Owl Stadium on sept. 8, but it would be the Pirates who would strike late to defeat the Owls 28-22. Mathis’ Ethan Ybarra, who had 245 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the game,...
mysoutex.com
Bloomington rallies to defeat Eagles 26-23
The Bloomington Bobcats scored came back to take a 26-23 non-district football victory over the Woodsboro Eagles in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 25 in Bloomington. The Eagles held a 23-20 lead after three quarters, but the Bobcats scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to come awa with the win.
mysoutex.com
Beeville defeats CC Miller in team tennis
Noah Salas won in No. 1 singles and teamed with Taegan Cochran to take a victory in No. 1 doubles and lead Beeville to a 10-1 team tennis triumph over Corpus Christi Miller on Aug. 22. Salas won in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0. Salas and Cochran coasted to a...
mysoutex.com
Beavers gain first win of season
On homecoming night at Beaver Stadium, the Falls City Beavers collected their first win of the 2022 season on Sept. 9. With the Stockdale Brahmas winning last year’s meeting 12-0, retribution was on the Beavers’ mind. In the end, the Beavers got their payback with a 32-20 victory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mysoutex.com
Goliad records comeback victory
The Goliad Tigers overcame a 20-0 first-quarter deficit to take a 34-27 non-district football victory over the Tidehaven Tigers in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 26 in El Maton. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Goliad, but wet grounds at Tiger Stadium forced the...
mysoutex.com
Charlotte turns back Yellowjackets 38-8
Coming off the heels of a shutout win over Benavides, the Runge Yellowjackets welcomed the Charlotte Trojans to town. However, the Trojans proved to be tough customers, as they handed the ‘Jackets a 38-8 defeat. Runge’s lone score of the contest came within the first half of play. As...
mysoutex.com
Lady Eagles sweep Nordheim
The Woodsboro Lady Eagles swept the Nordheim Lady Pirates in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 23. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates 25-16, 26-24, 25-12.
mysoutex.com
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
mysoutex.com
Kenneth Ronald Hicks
Kenneth Ronald Hicks was born on January 7, 1933, in Okra, Texas to Rufus and Leta Mae Hicks, and passed away September 14, 2022. Raised in Central, Texas he attended Rising Star High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Haynes. They became high school sweethearts and later married on September 11, 1953, in Cisco, Texas.
mysoutex.com
Christopher Owen Wolf
In loving memory of our father, Christopher Owen Wolf who passed away on September 13, 2022. He was the loving father of Kimberly Nicole Wolf and Melanie Angelina Wolf. He was the grandfather of Noah Alexander Wolf, Mason Owen Ashley and Lincoln Avery Ashley. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Chasing a century, San Diego football head coach Bo Ochoa carries 99 wins
The Vaqueros are one win away from helping football head coach Bo Ochoa reach 100 career wins. They host Odem on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
mysoutex.com
Morris graduates from TAMUK
Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday, Aug. 5, during Summer Commencement at the Steinke Physical Education Center. Two hundred seventy-four prospective graduates received degrees in two ceremonies. Among those receiving degrees was Maria Roxanne Morris of Goliad. She was awarded a Bachelor of General Studies degree. Information submitted...
Comments / 0