Jacksonville, FL

Naval Air Station Jacksonville hit with horror attack leaving driver dead after trying to run Birmingham Gate

By Danielle Cinone
 2 days ago

A DRIVER is dead after launching a horror attack on Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, tried to plow through the Birmingham Gate at the Florida station on Thursday morning.

An investigation was underway after the incident
A driver tried to run the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Credit: US Navy

Navy officials tweeted following the incident: "At 6.30 am, a driver attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at NAS Jax, sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle.

"The driver is deceased and has no known military affiliation. Investigators are on the scene."

The driver is not believed to have any connection with the military.

An investigation is now underway and the Birmingham Gate remains closed until further notice.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene to help as backup.

The Naval Station can still be accessed through two gates; Yorktown and Allegheny Gates.

The Birmingham Gate is located off of US 17 and is the southmost entrance on the property.

According to News4Jax, the incident caused traffic tailing back along US 17.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is being urged to call NCIS at (808) 478-8353.

Linda Gibson
2d ago

I am not sure why they use click bait titles like that! It happens more often than ppl realize. One criminal was running from cops on Mayport and didn’t realize the road ended at a base 🤭

Karma is coming!
2d ago

Guess they found out real quick they wasn't going through those gates!

Blood
2d ago

Wow....went right by there about that time. Noticed the gate was closed and traffic backed up into Orange Park.

