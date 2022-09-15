ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
ATV crash kills Olathe man

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene. According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated...
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
