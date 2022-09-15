Read full article on original website
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
Two in critical condition after rollover crash on 169 Highway
Kansas City Police Department is investigating a critical injury crash that occurred Friday evening on 169 Highway.
Man dies in Friday night Olathe ATV crash
A 52-year-old man died in an ATV crash Friday night in Olathe, Kansas.
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
KCTV 5
Rollover crash on US 169 leads to critical injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.
KCTV 5
Bethany man killed in Cass County motorcycle crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old Bethany, Missouri, man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Cass County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 27-year-old Randall May ran off the left side of the roadway driving southbound at the 165 mile marker of I-49. The crash report said May struck a cable barrier and was ejected from his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KCTV 5
ATV crash kills Olathe man
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police said a single-vehicle ATV crash killed a 52-year-old man Friday night. Police responded to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 11:08 p.m. Friday night. There, they found the white male unresponsive at the scene. According to the Olathe Police, initial information indicated...
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
KMBC.com
One person treated for minor injuries, cat rescued from fire in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was treated for minor injuries and a cat was rescued from a fire Wednesday evening. Independence firefighters said they were called at 6:20 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of South Ellison Way. The fire department said heavy smoke was coming...
Hundreds of cyclists ride to honor father of 10 who died in hit-and-run crash
More than 500 people came with their bikes in hand Saturday morning at Longview Lake Beach to honor a late cyclist, teacher and father of 10, Charlie Criniere.
abc17news.com
Homeowner talks about narrow escape after car crashes into Overland Park home
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — There were some tense moments for members of an Overland Park family on Monday when a speeding car crashed through their house, destroying their garage and a truck inside. It happened near 95th and Delmar Streets. “It’s like I could hear a succession of...
KCTV 5
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in De Soto
One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday on Lexington Avenue in De Soto, Kansas, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.
