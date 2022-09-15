KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded Friday night to a rollover crash on US 169 Highway that left one with critical injuries. Police said a silver Chevrolet Tahoe was driving at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on US 169 Highway, just south of 9 Highway. According to police, the Tahoe went off the west side of the highway and struck the steel guardrail. The vehicle overturned and rolled northbound down 169 Highway before coming to rest on its side blocking a lane of the highway.

