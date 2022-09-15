ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Tom Brady anger goes well beyond ‘motherf–ker’ theory

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLJDM_0hwYZGpb00

Tom Brady has been “pissing off” Ryan Fitzpatrick since the former quarterback played for the Bills over a decade ago.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast , Fitzpatrick said Brady showed him “zero respect” during their matchups through the years. The ex-QB — who is now an analyst for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage on Prime Video — recalled facing Brady and the Patriots on a number of occasions during his stints with the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins.

“I’ve told this story before, but he just pisses me off. Because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our ass every single year they’re beating us,” Fitzpatrick said. “We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them. Just wonderful to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bP3oE_0hwYZGpb00
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Ryan Fitzpatrick of the New York Jets after the Patriots defeat the Jets 41-3 at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Getty Images

“And (Brady would) run straight off. Like, no handshake, no quarterback middle of the field, no, ‘Where are the cameras? OK, hey, stay healthy buddy.’ Just ran straight off. So it bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that, I was like ‘All right, let’s make this dude respect me.'”

Fitzpatrick also doubled down on his comments that he was “the mother-f–ker” that Brady spoke about on “The Shop” in 2021, when he discussed a team that wasn’t interested in his services during free agency before he ultimately joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

“It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick said, referring to Brady’s comments. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzIpk_0hwYZGpb00
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U570_0hwYZGpb00
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rolls out to pass during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team NFL preseason game at FedEx Field on August 20, 2021, in Landover, MD.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fitzpatrick went on to share that he finally got his handshake moment with Brady when the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Brady’s last regular-season game with New England in 2019.

“Ended up in New York with the Jets and with Miami beating him. The last one was especially sweet because it was the Tank For Tua year. … They beat us by 40-something points at the beginning of the season,” Fitzpatrick recalled.

“They needed to beat us to get home-field advantage and it was his last regular-season game as a Patriot, and we go and we score at the end of the game and beat them.”

However, Fitzpatrick said he “probably initiated” the handshake with Brady at the time, after the Dolphins beat the Patriots, 27-24.

Fitzpatrick announced his retirement in June after 17 years in the league. Meanwhile, Brady is in his 23rd NFL season after un-retiring in March to tend to “unfinished business” on the field.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has not yet addressed Fitzpatrick’s comments publicly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Barstool Sports#Prime Video#The New England Patriots#The New York Jets#Gillette Stadium
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' T.J. Watt Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed T.J. Watt on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the next four games. There was initially some hope that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could avoid the IR, but he's now expected to miss somewhere around six weeks. Watt...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy