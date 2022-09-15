Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
Leonard Fournette's Hilarious Response To Micah Parsons
Leonard Fournette responded to Micah Parsons with an incredible meme.
ESPN
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Damien Harris believes Patriots offense is ‘going to get there at some point’
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense hasn’t brought much for their fans to be optimistic about through the preseason and the first game of the regular season. Being the optimist he is, New England running back Damien Harris is confident that the unit is only going to get better. Harris acknowledged Thursday the reality of the Patriots’ struggles so far on offense while also stating that they’ll figure it out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Colts Rule Out Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jaguars
It’s more bad news for the Indianapolis passing attack.
Yardbarker
5 Eagles to watch in MNF clash with Vikings
The Eagles are taking on a bit of an underdog role this week against the Minnesota Vikings (where have we heard that before). After blowing out the Green Bay Packers in week 1, the Vikings will head to Philly to take on an Eagles defense that allowed 35 points in their matchup with the Lions. While everyone’s eyes will be on Justin Jefferson, here are five Eagles that you should keep an eye on:
Saints Passing Attack vs. Buccaneers Pass Defense
After a spectacular fourth quarter against Atlanta, the New Orleans passing game will try to build on that momentum against Tampa Bay in a critical NFC South showdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
Week 2 Injury Roundup: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Trending Up
Breaking down the injuries of relevant fantasy players ahead of Week 2.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to answer what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game.
Comments / 0