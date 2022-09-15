ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
ESPN

NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
ClutchPoints

Damien Harris believes Patriots offense is 'going to get there at some point'

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense hasn’t brought much for their fans to be optimistic about through the preseason and the first game of the regular season. Being the optimist he is, New England running back Damien Harris is confident that the unit is only going to get better. Harris acknowledged Thursday the reality of the Patriots’ struggles so far on offense while also stating that they’ll figure it out.
Yardbarker

5 Eagles to watch in MNF clash with Vikings

The Eagles are taking on a bit of an underdog role this week against the Minnesota Vikings (where have we heard that before). After blowing out the Green Bay Packers in week 1, the Vikings will head to Philly to take on an Eagles defense that allowed 35 points in their matchup with the Lions. While everyone’s eyes will be on Justin Jefferson, here are five Eagles that you should keep an eye on:
