Roger Federer retiring from tennis after many ‘challenges’

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiDL4_0hwYZCIh00

First Serena, now Roger.

Roger Federer, arguably the greatest men’s tennis player of all-time, announced Thursday that he is retiring from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup in London. The 41-year-old cited the challenges of age and injuries.

The Swiss maestro has won 20 Grand Slam events in his illustrious career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDFtm_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmgY2_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer hits a smash at the Laver Cup in 2007.
Getty Images

Federer last played at Wimbledon in 2021, losing in the fourth round to Hubert Hurkacz. He has battled a persistent knee injury since that has kept him off the court.

“Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” Federer said.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhY3Z_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2019
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHWUQ_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2021
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiJRW_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer at Wimbledon on July 8, 2012
Getty Images

Federer began charging up the rankings in the late 1990s before becoming one of the more dominant players in the sport. Federer’s first Grand Slam came at Wimbledon in 2003 — the first of five straight titles he would win at the All England Club. In 2004, Federer won three of the four Grand Slams with only the French Open escaping him.

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything that tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate,” Federer said. “I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.

“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes felt like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a lifetime. I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive.”

Federer would finally complete his career Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2009 with many of his attempts before and after thwarted by longtime rival Rafael Nadal. Federer, Nadal and later Novak Djokovic have ruled the men’s sport for two decades with 63 Grand Slam titles between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQz1G_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer hits a drop shot
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPGpr_0hwYZCIh00
Roger Federer celebrates winning the French Open in 2009.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDjeX_0hwYZCIh00
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the US Open in 2013.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The trio were even with 20 Grand Slams each before Nadal won the Australian and French Opens this year with Djokovic claiming Wimbledon. The epic battles between the three on the biggest stages of the sport will never be forgotten.

Serena Williams announced her retirement ahead of the US Open earlier this month.

