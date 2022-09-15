ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The People’s Joker’ removed from TIFF over ‘rights issues’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
"The People's Joker" was removed from the TIFF lineup over "rights issues." TIFF

It’s no laughing matter.

Vera Drew’s “The People’s Joker” — which was set to debut at the Toronto Film Festival this year — was yanked from the lineup Wednesday.

Drew allegedly pulled the film from the festival over “rights issues,” a statement on the TIFF website said.

“The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues,” the statement read. “We apologize for any inconvenience. Current ticket holders will receive an email from TIFF Customer Relations with information on their purchase.”

“The People’s Joker,” which is set in the Batman universe, is about an aspiring clown, played by Drew, who is struggling with her gender identity while battling a fascistic caped crusader.

Drew, who was nominated in 2019 for an Emmy for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, vowed that audiences would see her creation.

“I have no clue how today goes and my team wants me to say nothing of course so I’ll stay vague,” Drew wrote on Twitter.

“But whatever happens in the next few hours, I want you to know… if you’ve been waiting and aching to watch our movie, ur going to get to soon. Stay tuned and stay with me. Need ur help.”

The Post has reached out to Drew for comment.

According to the festival site, the film was pulled by Drew over "rights issues."
The cast and crew of “The People’s Joker” at the premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
“The People’s Joker,” which is set in the Batman universe, is about an aspiring clown, played by Drew, who is struggling with her gender identity while battling a fascistic caped crusader.
Drew has removed her film “The People’s Joker” from the TIFF lineup, per fest organizers.
Drew attends “The People’s Joker” premiere in costume.

A spokesperson for the film festival declined to give additional information.

“We have no further comment beyond what is on TIFF’s website,” said the spokesperson to Deadline.

Warner Bros. has yet to issue a statement over the pulled film, which comes on the heels of the controversial shelving of “Batgirl” which starred Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, and Leslie Grace.

