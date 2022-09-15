Read full article on original website
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Zero Respect' News
In his heart of hearts, retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he is "that mother f--ker" Tom Brady was referring to in his famous 2021 quote. During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Fitzpatrick said Brady showed him "zero respect" as an NFL opponent. "It had to...
Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.
Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
Analyst: No Super Bowl for 2022 Patriots because 'times have changed'
The "overreaction Monday" portion of the NFL calendar continues to spill into the remainder of the midweek. Days after the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in last Sunday's regular-season opener, former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy declared during a televised segment that "it's over" for legendary New England head coach Bill Belichick. For a piece published Friday, NFL Media's Marc Ross added his name to the growing list of individuals who believe there's little chance Belichick will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this coming February.
