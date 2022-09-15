The "overreaction Monday" portion of the NFL calendar continues to spill into the remainder of the midweek. Days after the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in last Sunday's regular-season opener, former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy declared during a televised segment that "it's over" for legendary New England head coach Bill Belichick. For a piece published Friday, NFL Media's Marc Ross added his name to the growing list of individuals who believe there's little chance Belichick will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this coming February.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO