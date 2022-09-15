ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Zero Respect' News

In his heart of hearts, retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he is "that mother f--ker" Tom Brady was referring to in his famous 2021 quote. During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Fitzpatrick said Brady showed him "zero respect" as an NFL opponent. "It had to...
Yardbarker

Saints Go Marching? New Orleans Looks To Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Brady & Co.

Flashback to week one: It’s three minutes into the fourth quarter, Younghoe Koo just hit a 27 yard field goal, the Falcons are at home with a 16 point lead. According to ESPN, the Falcons had a 95% win probability after the field goal. A Saints team that came into Mercedes Benz stadium as 5.5 point favorites, looked like they were going to leave Atlanta with an upsetting divisional loss.
Yardbarker

Analyst: No Super Bowl for 2022 Patriots because 'times have changed'

The "overreaction Monday" portion of the NFL calendar continues to spill into the remainder of the midweek. Days after the New England Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in last Sunday's regular-season opener, former running back and two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy declared during a televised segment that "it's over" for legendary New England head coach Bill Belichick. For a piece published Friday, NFL Media's Marc Ross added his name to the growing list of individuals who believe there's little chance Belichick will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy this coming February.
