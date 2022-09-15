Agency dumps Guardians’ Zach Plesac after another embarrassing injury

Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac has been dumped by his agency after a series of bizarre, self-inflicted injuries.

The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed that Creative Artists Agency cut ties with Plesac after he broke his hand punching the pitcher’s mound . In a start at the end of August, Plesac gave up a home run to the Mariners’ Jake Lamb in the seventh inning, and was seen pounding on the ground in frustration after the pitch.

I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back pic.twitter.com/8AeCdiuogq — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) August 28, 2022

The team announced he would be going on the injured list on Sept. 2, and CAA severed their relationship with him less than two weeks later – a “rarity” for any agency, according to Heyman.

It’s the second injury in as many years Plesac has suffered by his own hand. In 2021, after allowing five runs to the Twins, the pitcher suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb after “ aggressively ripping off his shirt ” out of frustration, per Guardians manager Terry Francona. He missed all of June with that injury.

Previously, during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Plesac and former Guardians pitcher Mike Clevinger were sent home for breaking COVID protocol and going out in Chicago during a trip to play the White Sox. He then posted a lengthy Instagram video blaming the media for how they covered the situation.

Zach Plesac Getty Images

In case you missed Zach Plesac’s IGTV….



Part 1: pic.twitter.com/wgMe42WuOg — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) August 13, 2020

Three strikes appeared to be enough for CAA to say “you’re out.” Plesac, despite a 3-11 record in 2022, has pitched decently for Cleveland (4.39 ERA), and is eligible for a big arbitration payday in the offseason. Still, the agency clearly decided the juice was not worth the squeeze.