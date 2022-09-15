ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Agency dumps Guardians’ Zach Plesac after another embarrassing injury

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F74KU_0hwYZ65a00

Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac has been dumped by his agency after a series of bizarre, self-inflicted injuries.

The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed that Creative Artists Agency cut ties with Plesac after he broke his hand punching the pitcher’s mound . In a start at the end of August, Plesac gave up a home run to the Mariners’ Jake Lamb in the seventh inning, and was seen pounding on the ground in frustration after the pitch.

I think Zach Plesac knew this one wasn't coming back pic.twitter.com/8AeCdiuogq

— Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) August 28, 2022

The team announced he would be going on the injured list on Sept. 2, and CAA severed their relationship with him less than two weeks later – a “rarity” for any agency, according to Heyman.

It’s the second injury in as many years Plesac has suffered by his own hand. In 2021, after allowing five runs to the Twins, the pitcher suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb after “ aggressively ripping off his shirt ” out of frustration, per Guardians manager Terry Francona. He missed all of June with that injury.

Previously, during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Plesac and former Guardians pitcher Mike Clevinger were sent home for breaking COVID protocol and going out in Chicago during a trip to play the White Sox. He then posted a lengthy Instagram video blaming the media for how they covered the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhWhc_0hwYZ65a00
Zach Plesac
Getty Images

In case you missed Zach Plesac’s IGTV….

Part 1: pic.twitter.com/wgMe42WuOg

— Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) August 13, 2020

Three strikes appeared to be enough for CAA to say “you’re out.” Plesac, despite a 3-11 record in 2022, has pitched decently for Cleveland (4.39 ERA), and is eligible for a big arbitration payday in the offseason. Still, the agency clearly decided the juice was not worth the squeeze.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Matt Wallner in Twins' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Wallner is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Saturday Game 2 lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Straw is being replaced in center field by Will Benson versus Twins starter Josh Winder. In 531 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .213 batting average with...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Jon Heyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Guardians#Creative Artists Agency#Caa#The White Sox
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy