Twenty-five Hispanic and Latinx-owned beauty and fashion brands to support

NEW YORK — It's Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month, and an amazing way to celebrate this beloved culture is by supporting and amplifying brands owned by Hispanic and Latinx people.

This celebratory time runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and it's a great time to explore everything from beauty products to fashion lines.

Get to know inspiring brands such as Rizos Curls, which has products specifically designed for women who proudly like to rock their curls, as well as Tata Harper, which offers some of today's most popular skincare essentials.

Here are 25 brands to add to your shopping lists:

Treslúce Beauty

Global artist, actress, activist and beauty maven Becky G is the mastermind behind Treslúce Beauty which is a brand deeply embedded in her LatinX culture. The cosmetics company offers vegan, conscious formulations that deliver high-impact artistry, and all products are crafted with Latinx-sourced ingredients and art.

Treslúce Beauty offers everything from vibrant, colorful eyeliners to essential makeup brushes and more.

FARM Rio

Launched over 20 years ago, FARM Rio is a Brazilian-owned fashion and lifestyle brand offering up a wide variety of vibrant dresses, shirts, tops and more. The company takes much of its inspiration from rich Brazilian culture and has become one of the most recognized fashion brands in Brazil as well as a popular label in the U.S.

The 100% carbon neutral company has also prioritized sustainability, and for every purchase made from FARM Rio, one tree is planted.

Rizos Curls

After growing up with curly hair and never being able to find anything that worked well with her hair type, Julissa Prado said she would always tell herself that one day she'd create the best product for other curly-haired girls.

In 2017, she launched Rizos Curls, and the product line carries products designed to enhance curl definition, health, moisture and more. Since launching, she's built a community of more than 281,000 fans and followers.

Current Boutique

Current Boutique is a national high-end designer consignment store that has consignors and clients ranging from fashion stylists to former first ladies, national news anchors, celebrities and more.

The e-commerce website was founded by president and CEO Carmen Lopez who was raised by her Puerto Rican mother and Mexican father. She risked her life savings to launch her retail business over a decade ago which started with one store, then four brick-and-mortar stores, and now a national retail e-commerce store that's turned into a multi-million dollar business.

Lopez strongly believes in hand-selecting authentic, high-end designer clothing pieces that are made of sustainable materials.

DEZI

DEZI was launched by celebrity makeup artist and Mexican-American mega-influencer Desi Perkins in April 2021. Today, the brand carries several skincare products including its hero vitamin c serum Claro Que C.

Growing up, Perkins was surrounded by cultural skincare tips from her Mexican family. She loved learning about self-care and noticed very early on in her life the importance of beauty regimens.

GSTQ

Founded and owned by first-generation Cuban American Dany Garcia, GSTQ features thoughtfully curated capsule collections that are the perfect mix between chic power dressing and elevated sportswear.

"GSTQ, inspired by my mindset, was born out of a desire to build what I couldn't find: clothing for a community of multi-hyphenate women," Garcia said in a statement surrounding the inspiration behind her label.

Nue

As a Latinx, curvy woman, fashion and beauty-editor-turned-business-owner Stephanie Montes created an inclusive line of breast tape that allows women the freedom of wearing everything from plunging necklines to backless dress styles with no hassle or worry.

In addition to being available in dark, light and medium tones, it's also waterproof, sweatproof, outfit-proof and sustainable.

Nue blossomed from Montes' own personal mission to cater to women of all shapes, sizes and skin tones.

Melt Cosmetics

With a following of over 2.7 million followers on Instagram, co-founders Lara Arellano, who used to be Rihanna’s makeup artist, and Dana Bomar have created a full collection of cosmetics ranging from gorgeous lipsticks and pencils to beautiful eyeshadow palettes and makeup accessories.

Vive Cosmetics

This Latina-owned and operated cosmetics line offers vegan, cruelty-free products that include standouts such as the brand's Cultura Lip kits, which have three of Vive Cosmetics' best-selling lip shades.

There's also a Da Bomb Gloss collection featuring high-shine smooth glosses that keep your lips soft and moisturized.

Birdy Lashes & Beauty

Birdy Lashes is owned by beauty entrepreneur Yasmin Maya who was born and raised in Mexico. In 2020, she was inspired by her passion for the beauty industry, her love for her culture and a desire to create lashes and lash tools that are not only the best quality but affordable, too.

Second Wind

Launched by New York-based stylist/designer Karen Perez, Second Wind offers everything from stylish face masks to trendy jewelry styles and other awesome accessories.

Tata Harper

Beloved by many skin care enthusiasts, Tata Harper Skincare is a 100% natural, non-toxic and cruelty-free skincare line featuring face masks, cleansers, serums and much more.

Atomic Makeup

Also known as "rock 'n roll makeup for all," this vibrant line of makeup has cool lipstick shades ranging from neutral tones to bold brights that are sure to get you noticed.

Petra

This Colombian brand features a wide variety of beautifully designed white blouses, dresses and more.

Botánika Beauty

Founded by Aisha Cebellos-Crump, this beauty and hair care line offers everything from hairstyling gel to a curl-enhancing mousse.

Taller Peralta

This Manhattan-based store with uniquely designed apparel allows customers to choose specifically what style layout they want, then delivers it on the spot.

Alamar Cosmetics

This collection owned and operated by Gabriella (aka Gaby) Trujillo has gorgeous, high-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, color blush palettes and her recently launched nude lip gloss and liner.

Quote Me

This Colombian brand has awesome basics that often feature empowering messages. Plus, items are made with sustainable materials and are environmentally friendly.

La Sirène

Cuban-American and Miami-based founder Anixia Rodriguez started this company to promote a noninvasive and 100% natural way to beautiful skin.

Today, the company offers Marine Beauty Collagen supplements in three different flavors that support everything from healthier hair to glowing skin.

República Skin

Founded by the principle that clean body care can be sensual, inclusive and derived purely from the earth, República Skin tells the story of founder Julissa Bermudez's roots by preserving and celebrating clean beauty. With ingredients found naturally in the Dominican Republic, the first product from the brand is a sugar body polish that’s been two years in the making. Composed of a custom formulation of ingredients such as squalane sourced from sugarcane, coconut oil, and moringa oil, Bermudez works with a lab in California to cultivate the body polish that leaves an invigorating, radiant glow.

Bonita Fierce Candles

During the pandemic, candle-making became a quarantine activity for founder Melissa Gellardo. But while buying a lot of candles during the pandemic lockdown, she noticed there weren’t any Latinas in the home fragrance candles industry, so she started her own line. And the names of the scents, such as Abuela’s Bakery and Cafecito con Leche, bring back fond memories.

Flor de Maria Shoes

The shoe brand was started by Peruvian designer Flor de Maria Rivera two years ago and has already been worn by the likes of Saweetie, Megan Fox, Bebe Rexha, Normani, Maria Menounos, Leona Lewis, Caitlyn Jenner and Ariel Winter. Megan Thee Stallion even asked her to custom make 11 pairs. The designer's parents brought her to the U.S. when she was 12. She didn't know English but eventually became a sports reporter. Three years ago, she realized that she owned so many shoes but was never fully satisfied, so she decided to make them on her own, dropping everything to go to one of the biggest shoe design schools in Italy before launching her brand.

XIO

Founder and mom of four Ylette Luis is a Miami-based Cuban-American, fashion-forward entrepreneur, jewelry designer and influencer. She created XIO, a unique monthly jewelry subscription service featuring carefully curated pieces inspired by her love of fashion, astrology and the latest trends. A tribute to a special woman in her life, the company was inspired by and is named after her grandmother Xiomara, who she credits with instilling in her a love for entrepreneurship, a passion for jewelry and a deep admiration for the story each unique piece tells.

Dominique Cosmetics

After more than a decade of success online, having amassed more than seven million followers across various social media platforms, founder Christen Dominique set out to service the loyal community she built with aspirational yet relatable beauty products. Her namesake brand, Dominique Cosmetics, is inspired by her proud Latina heritage. Now three years old, the brand is available at Sephora and Nordstrom stores nationwide.

Bomba Curls

Bomba Curls was born when founder Lulu Cordero found herself suffering from severe traction alopecia and turned to the unique hair care recipes used in her native Dominican Republic to formulate elixirs that promote hair growth and health. She created her own blends using the beauty secrets she grew up with, and her curls and edges flourished. Lulu took the magic behind those “hair potions” and created clean, pure and organic natural hair products specifically formulated to meet the needs of natural curls and coils, and promote healthy hair growth.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.